This Morning host Holly Willoughby has divided her fans with her outfit for today’s show.

The presenter showed off her latest look on Instagram as she sported a white blouse, black skirt and black shoes.

Holly, 39, wore her signature blonde hair up in a ponytail with her usual natural makeup.

This Morning: Holly Willoughby’s outfit

Holly’s blouse, from Mango, featured long sleeves and a frilly collar.

The shirt costs £35.99 and is available on the Mango website.

Meanwhile, the star paired the blouse with a black skirt from & Other Stories, costing £55.

Holly ditched her heels today and opted for a pair of Maje Fifi leather mary jane shoes, costing £315.

Holly Willoughby divided fans with the This Morning outfit today (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: “Morning Tuesday… new school shoes today!”

Fans had a mixed reaction to the look, with some saying Holly looked like she was going to school.

One person said: “Back to school outfit.”

Another wrote: “Terrible, sack the stylist!!!! Why do they constantly dress you like a School Maam or Nun?”

A third added: “No, you look like a school teacher, don’t like the shoes.”

Some fans said Holly looked like a school teacher (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Sorry that’s a no no.”

Meanwhile, others loved the chic look and gushed over Holly.

Love the skirt and blouse Holly you look absolutely beautiful.

One commented: “That’s such a beautiful outfit!!! So chic.”

Another gushed: “Gorgeous as always.”

A third wrote: “Love the skirt and blouse Holly you look absolutely beautiful.”

This Morning won a TV Choice Award for Best Daytime Show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Monday’s show (September 7), Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield had reason to celebrate.

The programme won a TV Choice Award for Best Daytime Show, beating the likes of Good Morning Britain and Loose Women to the prize.

Alison Hammond told the pair: “Because of Covid, there’s no awards ceremony so they’ve entrusted me to deliver this to This Morning.

“This is the fifth one we’ve won. We’ve beat off Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan, Loose Women, The Chase. Sorry guys, but we won!”

Phil quipped: “If you did vote for us then, thank you very much indeed! And sorry, Piers!”

