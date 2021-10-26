This Morning host Holly Willoughby has annoyed viewers after ‘shrieking’ during today’s show.

Mum-of-three Holly, 40, was left screaming during Tuesday’s Spin to Win segment after she had to put her hand into a gruesome box.

In theme with Halloween, today’s balls contained gruesome fake body parts and the winning viewer had the chance to spin the wheel and the balls.

Holly shrieked during the Spin to Win segment (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on This Morning today

However, as she placed her hand into the box, Holly let out a squeal.

She said: “This is so disgusting. If it like holds my hand in here.”

Holly then shrieked a few more times before pulling one of the balls out.

Holly struggled to put her hand in the box (Credit: ITV)

However, Holly didn’t seem satisfied with the prize – which was an adventure park and £800.

The viewer had already won that prize on the wheel.

She shrieked: “I’m going to do it again, it’s the same. Why do we need to do it again?”

As she pulled out another ball, Holly exclaimed: “Oh my God, it’s the same again!”

But as she took another out, it was yet again the same prize.

Holly shrieked as she put her hand into the box (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip Schofield burst into giggles as he said: “Go again! Oh she’ll pee herself now.”

However, despite many people finding the incident funny, others expressed their annoyance over Holly’s screeching.

One person said: “For once, it was funny. Except Holly’s shrieking.”

Another tweeted: “Had to turn it down, Holly screaming like a flaming idiot.”

Another wrote: “Holly squealing at some food dyed balls.. Jesus Christ.”

However, one tweeted: “Omg this was hilarious #thismorning what’s the odds.”

Another added: “Holly,” followed by several laughing face emojis.

One said: “That was funny today. Still hoping you phone me.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

