Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to This Morning on ITV today (October 25) but not everyone was pleased to see them back.

The duo were away last week due to the half-term holiday, with Dermot O’Leary and Allison Hammond standing in for them.

And viewers took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at seeing multiple NTA winners Phil and Holly back.

Not everyone was pleased to see the award winners back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say about Holly and Phil’s ITV return?

It’s safe to say they were divided about the anchors’ return.

One disgruntled fan even said they wanted to switch channels after just two minutes, tweeting: “Two minutes and that’s enough for me today.”

Another said: “Time to switch the TV off if them two irritating giggling idiots are on.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby causes a stir as she posts natural selfie

While a third even voiced their displeasure at Holly’s supposed “squealing” and said: “I was expecting Ruth & Eamonn! #Gutted.”

Another agreed and announced they would be tuning in to Jeremy Vine instead: “Gutted Ruth and Eamonn aren’t there. Switching over to Jeremy Vine now.”

Time to switch the tv off them two irritating giggling idiots are on #ThisMorning 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) October 25, 2021

Others wondered why the pair were back, despite it still being half-term in many parts of the country.

One viewer said: “Well the musical interlude was a pleasant start to #thismorning today. But…it’s half-term, I have a week off – where’s Eamonn and Ruth???”

While a confused watcher called said: “Phil and Holly are here even though it’s half-term?”

Another agreed, adding: “Holly and Phil here during half-term? What kind of sorcery is this?”

Holly and Phil returned after a week away (Credit: ITV)

‘So glad you two are back’

But not all fans of This Morning were “gutted” to see Holly and Phil back on the hit ITV show.

Many of their fans took to Instagram to celebrate their return.

Read more: This Morning hosts Eamonn and Ruth reveal Christmas heartbreak

Fans of Holly gushed over her outfit made up of a button-down shirt and leather-look skirt, which she tagged as from Monsoon and Jigsaw.

“So glad you two are back,” one fan said, adding a heart-eye emoji and some clapping hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly get up to on her week off?

Holly came under fire last week when fans were shocked by the price of candles she was promoting.

Her latest venture, Wylde Moon, is a lifestyle website focusing on a string of topics including beauty, energy healing and family.

But when she launched the Wylde Moon boutique last Wednesday, fans were disappointed by the high price-tag on her candles.

The Single Wick Scented Candle with a crescent lid has a burn time of 40 hours and costs £40.

Meanwhile, the second one is called the Triple Wick Scented Candle.

The description says it has the same scent and has a burn time of 70 to 80 hours and costs £60.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.