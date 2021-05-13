Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left baffled on This Morning, as a physic and his wife appeared on the show.

During today’s programme, the much-loved hosts were joined by guests David and Jane Drew.

Speaking from their home in Llandudno, David explained he began to see spirits from the age of two.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield spoke to David and Jane Drew on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

As David got older, he used his physic abilities to help others.

He later met Jane, who often witnesses her husband speaking to spirits.

She revealed: “The first time was very early on. We were sitting in the lounge watching TV, and David shouted something jokey to one of his spirit helpers.”

However, the chat soon took an unusual turn.

Later on, Holly asked the couple if spirits had ever visited the couple’s bedroom.

David explained his mother often sits by his bed, while Jane’s mum is also known to visit.

David and Jane baffled This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

He recalled: “I remember the first time I saw Jane’s mum.

“It’s been a few months since she passed over, but I saw her at the bottom of our bed. I always said she had a face who could haunt houses!”

Speaking about David’s mother, Jane added: “I don’t actually see her, but I do feel her bouncing on the bed. She is just visiting him I guess.”

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Furthermore, Holly asked if David’s mum had ever intervened during a romantic moment.

She said: “The last thing, when they are getting intimate, is for their mother-in-law, dead or alive, to be anywhere near the bedroom?”

Jane replied: “It can be a bit of a mood killer!”

David’s mum often visits the couple in bed (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Meanwhile, viewers were stunned by the bizarre segment.

One wrote: “I can’t deal with the weirdness of this story #ThisMorning.”

A second said: “Bit of a mood killer only jeez #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a third added: “This is taking a weird turn… #ThisMorning.”

Another commented: “I was half expecting them to say that the mother-in-law has joined them in a threesome #ThisMorning.”

Furthermore, a fifth tweeted: “This Morning always have the weirdest people on… I just want to know where they find them!”

However, another complained the segment wasn’t weird enough.

They wrote: “Nowhere near as WACKY as I expected… What a letdown! #ThisMorning.”

