Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield laugh at rude vegetables on This Morning
This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics over rude vegetables

The duo lost it over an image of a carrot and parsnip

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were in hysterics over viewers’ photos of rude looking vegetables.

Viewers sent in their funny pictures of different vegetables, some of which were shaped quite unfortunately.

Holly and Phil couldn’t contain their laughter as they looked at images of carrots, parsnips and mushrooms.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly and Phillip burst into hysterics over the photos on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Looking at one of the images, Holly said: “Wow wee Susan! This one says, ‘that’s my carrot situation.'”

The photo popped up on screen showing an oddly-shaped carrot.

This Morning rude photos
The carrot was shaped rather unfortunately (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly have giggling fit

Holly joked: “That one needs a wax!” as she and Phil descended into giggles.

She added: “It’s got a belly button!” as Phil laughed: “It’s practically got everything!”

Moving on to the next image, Phil said: “It should get to know Nadine’s parsnip.”

That’s going to be my new screensaver.

The hosts then struggled to speak as they started having a giggling fit.

This Morning rude photos
The parsnip sent Holly and Phil over the edge (Credit: ITV)

Holly said: “This is biology! Wow, wow. I can’t even look at it! That’s amazing.

“That’s going to be my new screensaver.”

She told viewers: “Keep those coming in!”

Holly and Phillip giggle on This Morning over rude vegetables
Holly and Phillip struggled to compose themselves (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers were also in hysterics over the vegetable pictures.

One person said on Twitter: “#thismorning got me laughing, OMG those vegetables. Jesus so funny.”

Another wrote: “Omg weak, I can’t stop laughing.

“I knew there was a reason I love Phil and Holly, they have my sense of humour.”

A third added: “I never thought I’d laugh so much at @Schofe and@hollywills laughing at a carrot and parsnip.”

Another tweeted: “Absolutely hysterical… cried with laughter! When you guys start giggling, very infectious!

“Shows you have a great relationship on set. Thank you for keeping me sane!”

Did you find the segment funny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

