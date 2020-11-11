GMB, Lorraine and This Morning to air on Christmas Day as ITV releases festive schedule

GMB, Lorraine and This Morning will air on Christmas Day this year, ITV has confirmed.

ITV’s full Christmas and New Year schedule has been announced with the likes of Birds of a Feather and The Chase airing festive specials.

And it seems Christmas morning will be filled with your favourite daytime TV stars, including Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield!

GMB with Piers and Susanna will air on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

GMB, Lorraine and This Morning to air on Christmas Day

Good Morning Britain, hosted by Piers and Susanna, will air from 7am as it relives the moments of 2020.

The show will celebrate coronavirus heroes up and down the country, from the likes of Captain Sir Tom Moore to NHS staff, who have saved lives.

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly will present an hour of her show from 9am.

The Scottish presenter will give viewers a look into her festive period and will be joined by guests.

Lorraine will air on December 25 (Credit: ITV)

In addition, her family of regular experts will provide fashion and beauty segments.

After that, from 10am, a special episode of This Morning will air hosted by beloved duo Holly and Phil.

The programme will be packed full of “heart-warming surprises, special guests and favourite familiar faces”.

Meanwhile, Christmas Day will sure be a different one this year as chef James Martin will also air on our screens.

For the first time ever, James will serve up a festive feast on Christmas Day to kick off the nation’s afternoon celebrations.

This Morning will also air on Christmas Day this year (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers will also get to enjoy a Tenable Christmas Cracker, hosted by Warwick Davis.

The show will see a team of five take on the Tenable Tower and answer a series of Top 10 list questions.

They will battle it out for the £125,000 Christmas jackpot.

Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh will return with The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special.

The Chase will air a festive special (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day, the Chasers will don their best party wear for a celebrity special with Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond, Josie Long and Nicky Campbell.

In conclusion, on Boxing Day, Tim Lovejoy, Kay Burley, Eni Aluko and Richard Herring will take on the quizzing pros.

