This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield panicked today when a studio light threatened to fall on them.

The pair were sitting down with Matthew Wright and writer Hugo Vickers, who was on video call, to discuss the latest headlines.

However, Phil quickly noticed a spotlight above them started twisting around on the ceiling.

Phil began: “We are…” as a noise was heard above them.

Holly asked: “What’s that noise? Is that Santa on the roof, has he arrived?”

Phil said: “There’s something jittering in the roof. Something’s moving up there and it’s not meant to.”

Matthew asked: “Can I move? No I can’t.”

Phil said: “You’re not allowed to so if it comes down, you’re going to have to take it full on the head.

“Do we know what it is? What we need is an assurance from the lighting department that everything is OK. Lighting, is it all right?”

However, Holly suggested: “Shall we go to the pub?” as the trio moved to the other side of the studio where their own festive pub was, This Morning Arms.

This Morning Arms was introduced on Monday’s show as part of the programme’s Christmas makeover.

What did the This Morning studio look like after its Christmas makeover?

Meanwhile, at the start of the show, Holly and Phil showed off the studio’s new Christmas decor.

The pair revealed 21 Christmas trees were put up with 160 baubles on each one.

In addition, Holly also revealed there’s 100 metres of garland in the studio.

Holly said: “Don’t you think everything feels better with a tree up? It feels warmer and cosier.”

