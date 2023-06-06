Holly Willoughby on This Morning and Phillip Schofield in BBC interview
The tweets which prove Holly has nothing to worry about after ‘cold’ Schofe statement

'Leave her alone!'

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Holly Willoughby made a dramatic return to This Morning yesterday, opening the show with a speech finally addressing the Schofe scandal.

Only mentioning Phillip by name once, the presenter said that she had been left feeling “shaken”, “troubled” and “let down” by her former co-host. She then expressed a desire to “start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic”.

Holly Willoughby talking on This Morning
Holly’s statement was met with mixed reactions (Credit: ITV)

Holly‘s statement quickly went viral on social media, where it was met with some strong opinions.

Many accused the popular presenter of being “cold”, “fake” and even “throwing Phillip under the bus” in the way she had handled the situation. One person moaned: “Holly Willoughby – cold, fake and out to save her own arse no matter what the cost.”

Another insisted: “Nothing we didn’t know already, a bit of a cold statement from Holly.”

This sparked predictions that her days on the show could too be numbered as her popularity seemed to plummet.

Phillip Schofield during BBC interview
Holly Willoughby has been accused of “throwing Phillip Schofield under the bus” by some people (Credit: BBC)

However it seems Holly has retained a loyal following of fans, who have since taken her side.

‘Leave Holly alone’ say This Morning fans

Proving that Holly may be safe in her job after all, many people have stepped in to defend the presenter against haters.

One person demanded: “For the love of God leave Holly alone. What a hateful bullying society we live in.”

Another person agreed: “Leave #HollyWilloughby alone!! Philip lied! Why are we putting the blame on a woman?! It was all Phillip’s wrongdoing.”

“Leave her alone he lied to her and she believed him. No cover up. She doesn’t deserve this hate and has done nothing wrong,” another person protested.

Somebody else said: Now Holly is getting it. She has done nothing wrong. Leave her alone.” They then issued a reminder to haters with the hashtag #BeKind. 

Someone else agreed: “Holly has done nothing wrong apart from been lied too by a friend she shouldn’t be responsible for his actions leave her alone.”

Another person was baffled: “Idk why everyone is disliking Holly? None of this is her fault in any way??? Just leave her alone.”

Meanwhile, one fan shut down some hate Holly had received with three yawning emojis and a blunt: “Leave her alone ffs move on.”

YouTube video player

