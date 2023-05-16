This Morning needs to make ‘fast move’ to ‘cut out damaged goods’ amid Holly and Phil ‘fallout’ claims

This Morning needs to make a “fast move” amid the Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘fallout’ claims, a PR expert has suggested.

Hosting duo Holly and Phil have faced much speculation in the last few days. Reports have claimed their friendship has ‘cooled’ and they barely speak off camera. However, the pair haven’t addressed the rift rumours.

With much speculation going on, a PR expert has weighed in and suggested the best move for the show and the pair amid the claims.

Holly and Phil on This Morning

Last week, Phil spoke about his friendship with Holly. He admitted the last few weeks haven’t been ‘easy’ for the pair, but branded Holly his “rock”. Amid reports over their friendship, a PR expert has advised what should happen.

Andy Barr, PR expert and CEO at www.10yetis.co.uk, told Entertainment Daily!: “ITV is caught in the middle of a [alleged] feud and needs to move quickly and decisively to try and protect not just its reputation, but also its share price. There needs to either be a united front via a joint and sincere statement or, a fast move to cut out the damaged goods.”

Holly hasn’t yet addressed the rumours or her friendship with Phil. However, last week, Phil issued an emotional statement.

What has Phillip said about Holly?

Speaking to The Sun, Phil said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends — as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

There needs to either be a united front via a joint and sincere statement or, a fast move to cut out the damaged goods.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. My family went through a real ordeal. And Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers.”

On Monday (May 15), Holly and Phil made a return to the show following the reports. Viewers claimed that the show appeared “awkward”.

Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil. Terrific atmosphere on set today as per 🥰🤷‍♂️ — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) May 16, 2023

However, on today’s show, regular commentator Matthew Wright appeared to pour cold water on the claims surrounding the hosting duo.

After appearing on the programme, Matthew wrote on Twitter: “Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil. Terrific atmosphere on set today as per.”

