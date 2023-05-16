OPINION: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield need to act now – viewers deserve to know what’s going on!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are apparently ‘feuding’, according to reports, but neither has addressed the rumours.

However, I think they need to act now and address them. Viewers deserve to know the truth about what’s going on!

Holly and Phillip have been all smiles on This Morning so far this week (Credit: ITV)

Are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield feuding?

According to reports in recent days, the presenting duo’s relationship off camera has cooled. This alleged feud has been blamed on a couple of things – notably that Phillip allegedly kept Holly in the dark about his brother’s sex abuse trial.

“Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years, she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities. To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were,” a source alleged to The Sun last week.

However, neither presenter has addressed the alleged feud on This Morning – and I think that’s where they’re going wrong.

Phillip and Holly should just address the claims about their friendship (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield should just address the rumours

After watching This Morning this week so far, I don’t think things seem that great any more between Phillip and Holly. Their once natural rapport feels awkward and forced at the moment, in my opinion.

Viewers are speculating on this too, with many suggesting that Holly looks as though she doesn’t want to be there, or at least not next to Phillip.

So why don’t they just address it? Would it be that bad if they did? Like a source apparently told the Mirror yesterday (Monday, May 15), “This Morning’s relationship with its viewers is built on trust”. How will viewers ever be able to trust the show again if the truth isn’t being told about the current relationship between the two main stars?

Holly and Phillip barely addressed ‘Queuegate’ (Credit: BBC)

Holly and Phil can’t just sweep this under the carpet

Phillip, Holly, and This Morning are beginning to develop a habit of sweeping things under the carpet. Cast your minds back to September 2022, when the ‘queue-gate’ scandal happened. Phillip and Holly didn’t address the backlash live on air. Instead, a pre-recorded explanation aired – insisting that they hadn’t skipped the queue. ITV released a statement backing them.

Maybe if they had addressed it live, speaking directly to viewers, it would have gone away. Instead, almost nine months later, we’re still talking about it.

Viewers aren’t stupid. We speculate that there’s something up on the set of This Morning. The fact that Holly and Phillip think they can just ignore the tension and sweep this reported feud underneath the carpet is borderline insulting.

Perhaps if they just address it – or even acknowledge if a feud exists – maybe all of this would go away. But the more they ignore it, and the more obvious it becomes, then I fear This Morning may have to make some big decisions…

Read more: This Morning ‘saviour’ is ‘secret weapon’ that ITV ‘needs to get show back on track’ amid Phil and Holly ‘fallout’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!