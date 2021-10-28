This Morning Halloween special branded a ‘car crash’ – viewers can’t take their eyes off it!

This Morning unveiled its Halloween special this morning (Thursday, October 28) and some viewers branded it a “car crash”.

Hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby shocked viewers when the show first started by appearing in different costumes.

For its Halloween special, This Morning turned into Cluedo, with ‘The Lady Of The Mansion’ killed and all the guests having to guess who committed the murder.

Viewers weren’t sure what to make of the Halloween theme (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Halloween special

Holly dressed in a vampish little red dress with a fur scarf, holding a Martini. Her character was an eccentric socialite.

Phil, meanwhile, dressed as an elderly gentleman in a Tweed suit, waistcoat and monocle.

Furthermore, they both put on comedy accents and exercised their acting chops.

So who killed The Lady Of The Mansion?

Viewers weren’t sure… and were certainly unsure of what was going on.

How did viewers react to the Halloween special?

It didn’t take long for viewers to begin cringing on Twitter.

One said: “This is car crash television, ladies and gentlemen. You want to switch off, but at the same time, you just can’t!”

Another asked: “Just put This Morning on. What the [bleep’s] going on?”

A third exclaimed: “What the cringe is this!”

Another wrote: “omg please tell me these aren’t keeping this up all morning.”

Finally, one viewer sighed: “God this is painful.”

Phil and Holly dressed up as characters in the special (Credit: ITV)

It wasn’t all bad

Despite many branding the show cringe, there were some who were loving it.

One Twitter user said: “Unashamed to admit I’m very excited for this episode of #ThisMorning.”

Another admitted: “I’m loving today’s show, @hollywills Looks amazing in her outfit, I think the show is hilarious.”

One fan also thought Holly looked gorgeous in her vampy outfit.

They said: “#ThisMorning Holly you look so beautiful in the red dress how long did it take to get ready for the show today?”