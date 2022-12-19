This Morning: Gyles Brandreth under fire for comments on Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘vile’ Meghan attack

This Morning guest Gyles Brandreth did not impress viewers on the show today (Monday December 19) during a discussion about Jeremy Clarkson‘s tabloid attack on Meghan Markle.

Writing for The Sun over the weekend, the ex Top Gear presenter made out thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex keep him awake at night.

The TV personality said he visualises about her being “made to parade naked through the streets”.

Additionally, he wrote about how crowds in his imagined scenario would chant ‘Shame!’ at Meghan.

Furthermore, Clarkson also suggested the same people would “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

However, while fellow This Morning guest Isla Traquair told hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle she was “very upset” about the “disgusting” remarks, Gyles enraged viewers by suggesting ‘moving on’ instead.

Thoughts about Meghan Markle keep Jeremy Clarkson awake at night, he claims (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

This Morning pundit Gyles Brandreth on Clarkson and Meghan

At one point Gyles suggested: “We’re playing [Clarkson’s] game. We’re talking about it.

“It’s done to draw attention and it’s great for The Sun and great for him. He thinks he’s being heard.

“I think that if you haven’t got anything positive to say, don’t say anything.”

Furthermore, he went on: “That is my view – just shut up.”

“Silence is the unbearable repartee,” added Gyles.

Additionally, Josie challenged Gyles but he told everyone to “move on”.

Isla Traquair and Gyles Brandreth had their say (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

How viewers reacted to Gyles’ comments

Viewers railed against Gyles’ stance, insisting such behaviour should not be ‘brushed under the carpet’.

“No, Gyles. The answer is NOT to ignore this level of disgusting hate speech. It’s incredibly dangerous and beyond disgusting. #ThisMorning,” one person expressed themselves on social media.

Additionally, someone else reacted: “Shut up Gyles. No it shouldn’t be ignored and put in a cupboard. It needs calling out and consequences need to be had.

“This is why people like Jeremy Clarkson exist because people don’t want to address it. And don’t tell women what they should do about abuse towards women #ThisMorning.”

“We shouldn’t ignore what Jeremy Clarkson has said,” added a third Twitter user.

“That gives him the green light to do it again. He needs stopping in his tracks. What he said was abhorrent and completely reprehensible #ThisMorning.”

Viewers were not impressed with Gyles Brandreth (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Additionally a fourth tweeted: “I’m with Isla and Josie, we don’t just brush stuff like this under the carpet and try to ignore it. Easy for Gyles to say! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile others pondered whether Gyles’ view might be influenced by his own royal connections.

“Watching @thismorning and Gyles Brandreth @GylesB1 comes out with the type of response I expected from him regarding Clarkson’s vile comments. We all know why Gyles doesn’t want to discuss it… he is friends with Camilla Parker Bowles #ThisMorning,” claimed one person.

Furthermore, another suggested: “Wonder if Gyles wants this conversation shut down because he’s good friends with #Camilla #ThisMorning.”

‘Clarkson should be muzzled’

Elsewhere in Monday’s show, social media users praised another studio guest for taking an uncompromising position on Clarkson’s comments.

Alesha Dixon signed off her chat with Craig and Josie by suggesting the Sun columnist should be “muzzled”.

“‘Jeremy Clarkson needs to be muzzled’ – well said Alesha Dixon #ThisMorning,” reacted one Twitter user.

Furthermore, another tweeted: “Creasing at Alesha Dixon saying ‘Jeremy Clarkson needs to be muzzled’, what an icon she is #ThisMorning.”

And someone else additionally hailed her: “Lol Alesha Dixon finishing her #ThisMorning interview saying Jeremy Clarkson needs to be muzzled. What a champ.”

Clarkson himself has addressed the furore today on Twitter.

He wrote: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

