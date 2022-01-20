This Morning viewers all had the same complaint about fashion expert Gok Wan today (January 20).

The ITV star appeared on the show alongside Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes to show off the latest trends.

However, sadly all eyes were not on the clothes that were on display.

Instead, viewers were solely fixed on Gok’s own choice of wardrobe.

As a result, many took to Twitter to share their confusion over his loud shirt.

This Morning viewers can’t get over fashion expert Gok’s shirt

One viewer joked: “#ThisMorning Gok Wan, a fashion expert! That’s like calling Boris Johnson popular!”

“Fashion advice from someone wearing shirt made of dog blankets sewn together?!” said another.

A third tweeted: “Gok wearing three shirts for the price of one. #ThisMorning”.

“What does Gok look like FFS!! Has he looked in the mirror??? #ThisMorning,” laughed a fourth viewer.

A fifth said: “Get your bloke’s old shirts and sew them together – you’ll have a shirt like Gok”.

“For someone that advises on fashion. Gok looks a right state #ThisMorning,” said a sixth viewer.

However, it wasn’t all hate – some viewers loved his look.

“Love Gok’s shirt today,” said one fashion fan.

Gok for reality TV?

Meanwhile, viewers could soon be set to see a lot more of Gok if he plays his cards right.

Last year, the TV fashion expert confessed that Strictly and I’m A Celebrity bosses are desperate to sign him up to take part.

However, there’s a catch.

It turns out Gok isn’t quite so sure he wants to take part in either.

“I have been asked to do both and, quite often, I’ll see whether I would do it or not,” he told The Sun.

“Believe it or not, I just don’t have the confidence to do it. I know that I would be terrified before I went onto the dance floor and I just don’t think I’ve got it in me.”

He added: “I really enjoy doing my job and I really enjoy being on camera. However, I like being on camera with stuff that I know about so I would find it really intimidating.”

