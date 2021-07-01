This Morning viewers have praised Gok Wan after the star shaved his head for charity.

The fashion guru appeared on the ITV programme today (July 1), as he opened up a special little girl close to his heart.

Gok explained he was shaving his off his impressive quiff as his cousin’s daughter is going through chemotherapy.

Gok Wan shaved his head for charity on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

The stylist, 46, started the segment with a message from Alyssa.

The youngster had planned to record a video for Gok, however she came too ill.

Reading her message, Gok said: “Dear Uncle Babe.

“I am now back at home with mum and dad and Liam – her brother – they have changed me chemo treatment which is making me feel sick but I’m being brave.”

Furthermore, he shared: “Thank you so much for cutting your hair for Young Lives Vs Cancer, I hope you raise loads.

Alyssa is currently battling leukemia (Credit: ITV)

“Can you please cut your hair like mine to show all the young people going through treatment that short hair is cool.”

Meanwhile, Gok fought back tears during the moving speech.

Later on, the star took to the barber’s chair as he began to shave his quiff.

This for you my darling, you’ve inspired us

He declared: “Alyssa, I know you’re watching with mummy right now.

“This for you my darling, you’ve inspired us.”

The presenter debuted his shorter hair during a fashion segment, after raising over £10,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer.

https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1410533147557646339

Gok Wan praised by viewers

Fans rushed to comment on the emotional segment on Twitter.

One said: “Well done Gok! So brave and very proud of you.”

A second wrote: “Well done Gok. A beautiful person as always. Sending love to u and all your family.”

In addition, a third added: “Well done Gok!!!”

Furthermore, a fifth said: “Donated! Well done Gok and best of luck to your niece.”

