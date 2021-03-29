This Morning fashion expert Gok Wan has stunned fans with his appearance on Instagram as some praised his weight loss.

The style guru shared a couple of photos to Instagram recently as he told his followers he’s taken up running during lockdown.

And fans noticed his slimmer physique as he wore his sports gear.

What did This Morning star Gok Wan say?

Alongside one picture, Gok said: “Will I hit 6k today! Did I have a few sherries last night? Have I got this?”

Meanwhile, the star also shared a snap of himself on Sunday as he wore a “sloppy outfit”.

He wrote: “Love me a sloppy Sunday outfit…”

Gok wowed fans with his slimmed-down figure (Credit: ITV)

Fans were amazed by his appearance, with many saying they think he’s lost weight.

One person commented: “You look great…. very noticeable how much your body has changed. Well done you.”

Another wrote: “Wow look good Gok. The running is definitely working, looking really slim.”

A third added: “You have a runner’s body now!”

Another said: “Looking very trim.”

Gok previously opened up about his weight struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gok has previously spoken about his weight, revealing that when he was younger he was “monstrous” and overweight.

He said on Loose Women in 2017: “My eating disorder started when I went to drama school.

“I looked around me and everyone was this big and beautiful and I was this big oaf and I remember feeling really…this isn’t right.

“I started dieting and controlled my food intake. I still have my food diary from that time.”

He added at the time: “I reduced my meals down to two teaspoons of honey every day.

Gok said his weight ballooned when he worked in his family’s Chinese restaurant (Credit: ITV)

What did Gok say about his weight?

“I could go to college in the morning and then go to work in the evening. Of course I couldn’t and I was exhausted…but for me it was all about the control.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, Gok spoke about putting on weight when he worked in his family’s Chinese restaurant.

He said: “We loved our food. We had a restaurant, food was epicentre of life. We were fine, it was the everyone else who had a problem with the way we looked.

“It wasn’t until I was 21 stone and moved to London to go to drama school that I saw people looked very different to me.”

