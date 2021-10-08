itv this morning
TV

This Morning fans plead with ITV to bring back Eamonn and Ruth as Friday hosts

Alison and Dermot came under fire from armchair critics today

By Nancy Brown

This Morning fans have pleaded with ITV to bring back Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The couple were axed as hosts of the Friday show at the start of the year, being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

They also stood in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the summer.

And now some have issued quite the ultimatum to ITV – bring them back or we’re switching off.

ruth and eamonn
Eamonn and Ruth no longer have a permanent slot on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

What did This Morning fans tweet to ITV?

Friday’s This Morning is always a laugh a minute with Alison and Dermot at the helm, but some viewers seem to want the show to take on a more serious tone.

Posting on Twitter, one armchair critic said: “#ThisMorning has descended into children’s TV – it’s absolutely dire!

“Bring back Eamonn and Ruth! I thought I’d give This Morning another go after the brilliant summer but it’s just as bad if not worse!” they added.

Read more: OPINION: Eamonn and Ruth deserve to be the main presenters of This Morning

Another commented: “Today’s #thismorning has been the worst episode I’ve ever seen! Bring back Eamonn and Ruth!”

“We need them back,” said a third.

Well, I’ll say it again. Having watched some of Friday’s This Morning, I need to say……… Bring back Eamonn and Ruth! Pleeeeaaaasssee!” said another.

“I’ve never watched and never will as long as those two are presenting,” said another about Alison and Dermot.

“Exactly. We need Eamonn and Ruth back,” another agreed.

itv this morning
Alison and Dermot hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot ‘more comfortable together now’

However, not everyone feels the same and some took to Twitter to admit they “love” Fridays with Alison and Dermot.

Read more: Alison Hammond baffles This Morning viewers with bizarre question to Oti Mabuse

One said: “I like Alison hosting, she makes me laugh. Her and Dermot seem more comfortable together now.”

Another added: “I love Dermot and Alison presenting together so much.”

What did you think of today’s show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

