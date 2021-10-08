This Morning host Alison Hammond baffled viewers today (October 8), as she chatted to Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse.

The 46-year-old presenter returned to the ITV programme on Friday alongside Dermot O’Leary.

During the show, the pair sat down on the blue sofa with Oti and her partner Ugo Monye.

Alison Hammond baffled This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Alison Hammond gets the Strictly gossip

The duo appeared in good spirits as they opened up to Alison and Dermot on their Strictly journey.

Former rugby player Ugo said: “We said it from week one that all I wanted to do was just try and get better every single week, so when you actually get tangible evidence, all the hard work you’ve put in and you get a better score, it feels good.

“You start the week off on the right foot.”

In addition, Oti added: “We have a good time, we laugh, we laugh so much sometimes I just have tears down my face and I have to redo my make-up.”

The group went on to discuss Oti’s older sister Motsi, who appears as a judge on the series.

Alison said: “She’s literally one of the most fairest judges I’ve ever come across, and very honest!

Oti and Ugo appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“Motsi just tells it as it is, but in a kind way. I actually love her.”

She then asked Oti: “Do you love her?

“Do you love the fact you see her all the time now?”

How did This Morning viewers react?

The question didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

According to some, Alison’s question to Oti was “pretty self-explanatory”.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “Oti has to love Motsi she’s her sister! #ThisMorning.”

Do you love her ?🤔 Alison she’s her sister it’s pretty self-explanatory 🤷🏾‍♀️#ThisMorning — 💗 amanda hawkins💗🇱🇨🇯🇲 (@amandakins24) October 8, 2021

Oti has to love Motsi she's her sister 😂😂#ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) October 8, 2021

Do you love your sister Oti? Alison is on 1 #ThisMorning — 🇳🇬Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) October 8, 2021

“Do you love your sister?” Please say “no” Oti #ThisMorning — Big Fisherman C (@BigFishermanC) October 8, 2021

#thismorning Of course Oti loves Motsi, Alison. That’s her sister you absolute imbecile!! — Tina (@Crazier) October 8, 2021

Another commented: “Do you love her? Alison she’s her sister it’s pretty self-explanatory.”

A third added: “Do you love your sister Oti? Alison is on one #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “‘Do you love your sister?’ Please say ‘no’ Oti #ThisMorning.”

It’s pretty self-explanatory!

Another wrote: “#ThisMorning Of course Oti loves Motsi, Alison. That’s her sister you absolute imbecile!!”

Meanwhile, others commented on Oti and Ugo’s close appearance.

One wrote: “They look like husband and wife!”

