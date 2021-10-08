Alison Hammond reveals doctor’s warning after lockdown was ‘dire’ on her weight

Alison Hammond has always been open about her weight loss struggles over the years.

The 46-year-old star is known for her bubbly personality as main presenter on This Morning every Friday.

But an alarming warning from her doctor made Alison take things a little seriously.

Alison Hammond opens up on her weight loss battle

Following the second lockdown, Alison was told that she was pre-diabetic.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: “Lockdown was dire for me in terms of weight. I couldn’t control my eating or how much exercise I did.

“It got to a stage where my doctor said: ‘You’ve got to do something about this, Alison.'”

The news was certainly a wake-up call for Alison, as her late mum also had diabetes.

The star lost her beloved mum in February last year, after battling liver and lung cancer.

As a result, Alison decided to cut out sugar and exercise regularly, meaning she’s no longer pre-diabetic.

She added: “I feel a lot better. I’m not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes… I’m doing really well.”

Furthermore, the host also spoke about her gastric band removal during the chat.

Despite having the band fitted in 2014, her body rejected it and she couldn’t “keep down one bite of food”.

What has Alison said about her weight in the past?

In November last year, Alison bravely opened up on her health on This Morning.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the star went into detail on her prediabetes diagnosis.

She told viewers: “I’ve had some news, I’m willing to share. I found out I’m pre-diabetic and I need your help.

“I need to change my ways, and need your help and that includes you guys if you see me out there with chocolates, sweets, please I’m begging you I’m not allowed to have it.

“I have to change my ways. I’m being serious.”

In addition, she added: “I wanted you to know, I think you know what there are a lot of people who are pre-diabetic and I have the chance to turn it around.

“It’s type 2 and I need to turn it around, and I need you, I need you!”

Holly showed her support to Alison, saying: “We’re right here beside you.”

