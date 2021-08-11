Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have spent the past few weeks entertaining viewers on This Morning.

However, it won’t be long until the married duo are replaced by main hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

In November last year, the pair were dropped from the show’s Friday episode in favour of Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

But I’m not ready to let go of Eamonn and Ruth just yet.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford deserve to be back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford deserve to be main anchors

While I’ve loved having the pair back on the screens over summer, it certainly isn’t enough.

In fact, I believe they should be kept on for good.

Holly and Phil may be known for their chemistry, but can you really beat a husband and wife duo?

It isn’t all lovey dovey between the pair as they’re known for their hilarious bickers and spats.

And they aren’t afraid to hold back.

For instance, Ruth recently called her hubby a “moron” live on air, while Eamonn is just as bad.

The married duo are known for their hilarious spats (Credit: ITV)

Would you ever get that with Holly and Phil? I think not!

Yes, the regular hosts may be the main faces of the show, but I think it’s time for another shake-up.

And it appears I’m certainly not alone.

This Morning viewers all want the same!

Since the couple have returned to the show, viewers have urged ITV to reinstate Eamonn and Ruth.

On Twitter yesterday, one said: “Ruth and Eamonn are like a breath of fresh air. Not childish but funny. They should become the anchors of This Morning.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Please will you consider keeping Ruth and Eamonn on for the foreseeable future. I’ve enjoyed this summer.”

So This Morning bosses, I think it’s time you listen to your viewers.

Yes, Eamonn and Ruth may be something to look forward to every half term – but we want more!

Just make the RIGHT decision this time around, and get Eamonn and Ruth back on the sofa for good.

