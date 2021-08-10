Ruth Langsford reportedly ‘hid in a room’ as anti-vax protesters stormed the BBC Television Centre yesterday (August 9).

The This Morning host, 61, was among crew and studio guests trapped inside the London venue in White City.

The protesters were campaigning against vaccine passports and jabs for children.

Ruth Langsford ‘hid in a room’ as anti-vax protesters stormed the ITV studio (Credit: ITV)

They gathered at the studio whilst Loose Women aired on screens.

However, Ruth apparently found herself caught in the chaos.

A source told The Sun: “Ruth Langford was still stuck inside, although Eamonn [Holmes] had managed to get out. It was terrifying.

“No-one knew if the protestors had weapons.”

They added: “Ruth had to be brought out by security shortly after being forced to hide in a room.”

A major inquiry is thought to be carried out by ITV following the security breach.

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes managed to avoid the chaos (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes back on This Morning

Meanwhile, Ruth and Eamonn are currently in the midst of hosting the ITV show during summer.

The pair are standing in for regular presenters, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

During the stint, Ruth and Eamonn have continued to entertain viewers with their hilarious spats.

Last week, they began to bicker whilst teasing a segment with astrologer Hagan Fox.

The astrologer appeared on the daytime show to offer callers his wisdom from the sky.

But as Eamonn appeared confused over why viewers had to provide their date of birth, Ruth said: “He does his predictions based on your star signs, obviously!

Ruth and Eamonn are back on screens during summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You have to be over 18 to take part, but he needs your date of birth to read your charts.”

The Irish host, 61, responded: “Ok love, I’m not a complete moron.”

Ruth then fired back: “Well, don’t behave like one then!”

Despite the odd spat from the pair, viewers seem delighted to have Ruth and Eamonn back on screens.

Following the show today, one wrote: “Ruth and Eamonn are like a breath of fresh air. Not childish but funny. They should become the anchors of This Morning.”

A second added: “Please will you consider keeping Ruth and Eamonn on for the foreseeable future. I’ve enjoyed this summer.”

