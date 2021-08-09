On This Morning today, viewers were left shocked when a woman stuffed a whole sandwich in her mouth live on air.

Hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were stunned when their guest managed to cram the food in all in one go.

Samantha Ramsdell appeared live on the show from her home in Connecticut, USA, to display her record-breaking 14.5cm orifice.

What happened on This Morning today?

Stunned Ruth urged her to be careful as he plunged a whole apple in her mouth, to which Samantha responded: “Don’t worry, I’m a professional.”

Cringing Eamonn retorted: “That’s hurting even looking at that.”

Samantha then progressed to the impressively sized sub as she explained: “One of my favourite foods in the entire world is sandwiches. So, every week, I do a different sandwich.

“This is my go-to turkey sandwich and I’m going to fit this whole thing in my mouth.”

Both Eamonn and Ruth squirmed as they witnessed her fit the lengthy roll into her mouth with ease as they squealed “get it out”.

Eamonn then wrapped up the segment quipping: “There you go folks, and that’s what it means to have the biggest mouth in the world.”

Viewers then took to Twitter to air their shock at what they had just seen.

One wrote: “Oh just what I want to see in the morning is a woman shoving a 6-inch sandwich in her gob. Lovely.”

Another added: “I’m sorry but it’s actually making me feel sick watching her ramming food in her mouth.”

A third continued: “Well that huge mouth was vile.”

Samantha bagged herself the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Mouth earlier this year.

Officials met her at her dentist office were her measurements were taken before it was made official.

