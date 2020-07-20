This Morning fans divided as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have argument on air

This Morning viewers were left divided as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes bickered on air.

The pair had just watched James Martin cook fish cakes from his home.

However, Ruth and Eamonn started arguing over their own cooking antics this weekend.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes bickered on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened?

As the pair tucked into the dish back in the studio, Ruth said: "You never leave anything on your plate at the end."

Eamonn replied: "Yes because I was so tired yesterday cleaning that kitchen," as the crew started giggling.

Ruth told viewers: "As you can tell by the hilarity in the studio, that's an utter lie."

However, Eamonn hit back: "Not a lie, how can you do that?" to which Ruth said: "You put some things in the dishwasher."

Eamonn said: "Who cleaned up after breakfast?"

Eamonn insisted he had cleaned the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Ruth replied: "Well you put some things in the dishwasher. You didn't clean the hob."

Eamonn cut in: "There was a massive amount of things, it took me half an hour."

Ruth hit back: "That's because I made a massive breakfast for everybody!"

After that, Eamonn added: "I noticed you didn't help me and did I get a word of thanks?"

His wife said: "Why would I thank you? You emptied the dishwasher, yeah I do that three times a day."

Ruth told Eamonn he was "skating on very thin ice" (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn corrected her, saying: "No I filled the dishwasher and emptied it."

Ruth mocked: "Oh wow," as she and the studio clapped their hands.

Meanwhile, later in the show, Eamonn read out a comment from a viewer who could relate to Ruth.

He said: "This is from Anne Edwards... 'Eamonn reminds me of my husband, if he's hoovered or done something he expects a thank you.'

"'Nobody thanked me,' says Anne. 'All the jobs I did pre his retirement. I did nearly everything.'"

However, Eamonn turned to Ruth and said: "That's not like you don't do nearly everything."

Viewers were amused by Eamonn and Ruth's argument (Credit: ITV)

Ruth said: "You're skating on very thin ice."

Viewers were in fits of laughter listening to Ruth and Eamonn bicker.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Hahaha Eamonn and Ruth having a domestic on the telly, brilliant these two."

Hahaha eamonn and Ruth having a domestic on the telly 😂😂 brilliant these two @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL #thismorning — 🐝🐝🐝🐝MIKE 🐝🐝🐝🐝 (@mikepriestley13) July 20, 2020

In addition, another wrote: "I love watching the husband and wife banter between @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes, can we have them on full time it's so entertaining."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Eamonn is on one today!"

I love watching the husband and wife banter between @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes can we have them on full time it's so entertaining #ThisMorning 😁 — Penny Miller (@penn_miller) July 20, 2020

Eamonn is on one today! 🤦🏼‍♂️😂 #ThisMorning — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) July 20, 2020

Ruth is gonna pull a Pauline Fowler and whack Eamonn over the head with a frying pan #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) July 20, 2020

However, others complained about the bickering.

One even said they had to "switch off" because they couldn't watch the pair argue.

EAMONN AND RUTH. STOP ARGUING AND DO YOUR JOB! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/1jWvNeHbon — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) July 20, 2020

I’ve had to turn off #ThisMorning

I cannot listen to Eamonn & Ruth correcting each other every minute. pic.twitter.com/DUsU4kXEk5 — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) July 20, 2020

