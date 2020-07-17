This Morning fans beg show to let Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond host together

This Morning fans want Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond to host together after they presented the competition segment.

This week This Morning viewers have seen the clip played on repeat where Josie steps out of a campervan before Alison interrupts and says: "I was supposed to be doing the competition today."

Josie then exclaims: "Let's present the competition together!"

They do a little dance and then let viewers know what they're offering up to win.

This Morning: Alison and Josie have a laugh

The girls have a great time hosting the This Morning competition (Credit: ITV)

They continue to have fun around a model village and outside the campervan having a picnic.

Alison says: "I don't think they're going to be making us the new Ant and Dec any time soon."

Josie replied: "Well good, I think we're a lot better looking!"

"That's true," Alison quips.

But it seems viewers disagree with Alison and really do want ITV to let her and Josie host together.

What did This Morning viewers say?

Think I’d rather have Josie & Alison presenting #ThisMorning. At least they’d be fun! — Claire (@XxLadyClaireXx) July 17, 2020

@thismorning can we pls have Josie and Alison every Friday instead of these two?#ThisMorning — kiki (@kiki_solo7) July 17, 2020

can we please get a whole episode of #ThisMorning hosted by Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson? — Michael King (@MiichaelKing) July 17, 2020

This pairing doesn’t work. I’d rather have Alison Hammond & Josie Gibson. At least they’d have some life in them #ThisMorning — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) July 17, 2020

Who is hosting This Morning over the summer?

Ore Oduba and Rochelle Humes hosted Friday's show (Credit: ITV)

They have been replaced Monday to Thursday by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Ruth and Eamonn usually host on a Friday, but they've been given a well-deserved day off.

Instead, Fridays are being helmed by a number of other different presenters.

Today (Friday, July 17) Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba hosted together - to mixed reviews from fans.

They will also present again next week.

Alison is getting her chance in the main chair in the next few weeks and Dermot O'Leary will join her for a stint.

Dermot will host some Fridays in August (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Rochelle and Ore were joined by Jack Whitehall to talk about his new show.

They also talked to Ray Mears, explored melt-proof make-up that will stay put in this hot weather, and talked travel chaos with Simon Calder .

And they discussed the top headlines with Christine Hamilton and Nicola Thorpe.

This Morning is on Monday to Friday at 10am on ITV.

