This Morning fans cringe over 'embarrassing' segment as gnome woman admits to crush on Phillip Schofield

Viewers of This Morning were left cringing over a segment which saw Josie Gibson dressed as a gnome.

The presenter was in South Wales to investigate the disappearance of two garden gnomes.

On Monday's show, Josie spoke to Naomi about her missing gnomes.

Josie Gibson was dressed as a gnome on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened?

Josie told her: "Naomi, I'm so sorry you've had to go through this.

"Can you tell me what has actually been taken?"

Naomi explained: "Two of my seven dwarfs have disappeared on separate evenings and also another gnome that wasn't connected to this group."

Josie asked: "Who out of the seven dwarfs are missing?" to which Naomi said: "Doc and Sleepy."

This Morning viewers were left cringing over the segment (Credit: ITV)

Josie said: "How does it make you feel that two of your garden gnomes are out there all alone?"

Naomi replied: "Very sad because as you can see they are part of the family and we just want them back."

Josie said: "If you had anything to say to this horrible thief, what would it be?"

Naomi said: "You've spoiled the fun of the local children. I have all my gnomes in my garden for the local children.

Naomi said she's always had a crush on Phil (Credit: ITV)

"It brings a smile to their faces and it's just not the same just having five dwarfs."

However, Josie then said: "While I'm down here doing my detective work, you've also got another confession to make haven't you Naomi?

"What would that be?"

I've always had a crush on Phillip Schofield.

Naomi revealed: "That I've always had a crush on Phillip Schofield. I had posters in my bedroom of Phillip Schofield."

Host Phillip was left in hysterics back in the studio.

In just three weeks, eight garden gnome raids have taken place in the Welsh village of Trimsaran - so we've asked @Josiestweet to investigate! 🔎



(Josie is the one sitting on the bench...)



Stream #ThisMorning live from 10am 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/QAdYoMINUE — This Morning (@thismorning) July 6, 2020

Josie asked: "Are you still in love with him now?" to which Naomi admitted: "Yes."

Phil then blew Naomi a kiss through the camera as he said: "Lots of love Naomi and thank you."

What did viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers branded the segment "embarrassing".

One person said: "This is so cringey."

This is so cringey 😳 #Thismorning — Shellykapookie 🇮🇪 (@shellkaaay) July 6, 2020

In addition, another wrote: "Wonder if Josie enjoys doing these skits on #Thismorning just looks so embarrassing."

After that, a third added: "The gnome thief segment was a bit pointless.

"The thief has ruined it for the local children? I bet it was the kids that pinched them!"

Wonder if Josie enjoys doing these skits on #Thismorning just looks so embarrassing 😩 — Claire (@Clairey_Nel) July 6, 2020

The gnome thief segment was a bit pointless.

The thief has ruined it for the local children? I bet it was the kids that pinched them! #Thismorning pic.twitter.com/OCkgE0IvO2 — Fi 🌊⛱🌊🍦🌊 (@Fibutton) July 6, 2020

