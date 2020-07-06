This Morning fans cringe over 'embarrassing' segment as gnome woman admits to crush on Phillip Schofield

Viewers of This Morning were left cringing over a segment which saw Josie Gibson dressed as a gnome.
The presenter was in South Wales to investigate the disappearance of two garden gnomes.
On Monday's show, Josie spoke to Naomi about her missing gnomes.
What happened?
Josie told her: "Naomi, I'm so sorry you've had to go through this.
"Can you tell me what has actually been taken?"
Naomi explained: "Two of my seven dwarfs have disappeared on separate evenings and also another gnome that wasn't connected to this group."
Josie asked: "Who out of the seven dwarfs are missing?" to which Naomi said: "Doc and Sleepy."
Josie said: "How does it make you feel that two of your garden gnomes are out there all alone?"
Naomi replied: "Very sad because as you can see they are part of the family and we just want them back."
Josie said: "If you had anything to say to this horrible thief, what would it be?"
Naomi said: "You've spoiled the fun of the local children. I have all my gnomes in my garden for the local children.
"It brings a smile to their faces and it's just not the same just having five dwarfs."
However, Josie then said: "While I'm down here doing my detective work, you've also got another confession to make haven't you Naomi?
"What would that be?"
I've always had a crush on Phillip Schofield.
Naomi revealed: "That I've always had a crush on Phillip Schofield. I had posters in my bedroom of Phillip Schofield."
Host Phillip was left in hysterics back in the studio.
Josie asked: "Are you still in love with him now?" to which Naomi admitted: "Yes."
Phil then blew Naomi a kiss through the camera as he said: "Lots of love Naomi and thank you."
What did viewers say?
Meanwhile, viewers branded the segment "embarrassing".
One person said: "This is so cringey."
In addition, another wrote: "Wonder if Josie enjoys doing these skits on #Thismorning just looks so embarrassing."
After that, a third added: "The gnome thief segment was a bit pointless.
"The thief has ruined it for the local children? I bet it was the kids that pinched them!"
