Alison Hammond returns to This Morning studio after 'Super Saturday'

Alison Hammond returned to the This Morning studio today after weeks away.

The presenter has been hosting segments away from the studio due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been the only presenters in there along with a limited number of crew members.

Alison Hammond returned to the This Morning studio today (Credit: ITV)

However, on Monday, Alison made her return and admitted she was thrilled to be back.

Walking out on set, the star was wearing a rainbow decorated hat which had two sticks attached to it so she could maintain social distancing.

At the start of the programme, Holly and Phil announced Alison's return.

Alison returns

Holly said: "For the first time in 15 weeks, we're finally allowed a guest in the studio so we invited the best, most entertaining woman we know."

Alison was thrilled to be reunited with Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phil added: "Sadly, Beyoncé wasn't available so we've settled for Alison Hammond!"

Alison exclaimed: "Hi everyone! Keep your distance," as she almost knocked everything off the shelves in the kitchen with her hat.

She said: "I'm here guys. Keep your distance babes!"

Holly admitted: "Alison this is really hard because you give the best hugs.

"Every instinct in my body is just wanting to give you a hug. I can't believe you're here."

Alison said: "I've been really good guys, I've got my hair done.

Alison said it was "weird" to be back in the studio (Credit: ITV)

"I wasn't desperate. I actually enjoyed doing my own hair. It's so weird coming into the studio and seeing you guys."

Phil said: "It's just been us and we haven't been able to hug each other."

Alison then suggested: "We're going to have to really make a thing of when we can actually hug each other.

Alison told viewers she would be back later in the show to make cocktails to celebrate pubs reopening this weekend.

Viewers were thrilled to have Alison back on the programme.

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "Alison being on the show has already made my Monday."

Another wrote: "No changes, Alison Hammond is still an ABSOLUTE legend."

A third added: "Welcome back Alison, it's so lovely to have your bubbly personality back in the studio.

"You are amazing and you are so entertaining."

