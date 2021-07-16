This Morning fans were all making the same cheeky joke about host Ruth Langsford today (July 16).

Ruth has been hosting the show alongside husband Eamonn Holmes all week.

They’re covering for regular This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during their annual summer break.

However, while many people were pleased to have Ruth and Eamonn back on their screens, some did point out a quirk of Ruth’s, that some said was “annoying”.

Ruth Langsford brought the sunshine on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Ruth?

Much like the rest of us, Ruth appears thrilled that the sun has got it’s hat on and a mini heatwave is on the way.

However, some viewers were less than thrilled that she repeatedly told today’s guests to “enjoy the sunshine”.

In fact, some said that perhaps it was Ruth attempting to coin a new catchphrase for herself!

“Why is ‘enjoy the sunshine’ Ruth’s new catchphrase?” asked one.

“Ruth Langsford every 2 minutes: ‘Enjoy the sunshine!'” said another.

“Take a shot when Ruth tells Josie to enjoy the sunshine,” said another, turning her new catchphrase into a Friday morning drinking game.

Ruth Langsford on This Morning: ‘It’s annoying’

However, others were less enamoured with the repetition and begged Ruth to stop.

Taking to Twitter, one This Morning view said: “Ruth please stop saying enjoy the sunshine – it’s annoying.”

“She’s doing my bloody head in,” another agreed.

“If I have to hear Ruth say ‘enjoy the sunshine’ one more time…,” said a third.

Another pleaded: “RUTH stop saying enjoy the sunshine ffs!”

“Can Ruth stop saying ‘enjoy the sunshine‘ to every. single. person?” another asked.

Me preparing for Ruth to say Enjoy the sunshine for the 8473rd time today #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/wQcpQs0VkB — Dave (@DavidMackayy) July 16, 2021

Enjoy the sunshine you lot 😂😂😂 #ThisMorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) July 16, 2021

So will we ‘enjoy the sunshine’ this weekend?

Much like every other Brit, Ruth was doubtless thrilled to see the back of the rain and the start of summer.

Temperatures are set to soar over the next few days thanks to the “Bermuda blowtorch” heatwave.

The mercury could rise to a high of 32˚C, forecasters predict, with warm sunny weather set to last well into next week.

