Ruth Langsford has posted an adorable Instagram tribute to husband Eamonn Holmes as the couple celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary today (June 26).

This Morning presenter Ruth, 61, seemed in a romantic mood as she posted the gushing sentiment on her feed.

The message was accompanied by a lovely photo of her and fellow presenter Eamonn, also 61, having a smoochy dance on their wedding day.

And fans of the star were soon showering the loved-up pair with messages of goodwill.

What did Ruth Langsford say on Instagram?

Ruth posted her message on Saturday morning, uploading a photo of the couple’s big day 11 years ago.

In the shot, she is seen wearing a white wedding dress, with hubby Eamonn – suited and booted – on her arm.

Her message said: “Still holding on tight to each other after 25 years… 11 of them married today! Happy Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes.”

Within half an hour, the post had received more than 14,000 likes, and her followers wasted no time in sending their congratulations.

One fan wrote: “Happy Anniversary to such a loved-up couple.”

Another said: “Gorgeous… congratulations.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been married for 11 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where and when did they get married?

And a third commented on how great Ruth looked in her dress, writing: “Lush pic. Your figure…”

There was even a comment from Candice Brown, who won The Great British Bake-Off in 2016.

The champion chef simply wrote: “Perfection.”

Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot on 26 June 2010 at the plush Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire.

Ruth and Eamonn are set to return to This Morning next month (Credit: ITV)

Among their guests that day were fellow TV stars Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle and Zoe Lucker.

The popular couple are due to return to This Morning for seven weeks, starting in July.

They previously presented on Fridays but Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond replaced them in January.

