This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams admits ‘jobs in jeopardy’ fear amidst Phillip Schofield fallout

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has opened up about the “emotional” and “difficult” time the show has faced in recent months.

Former host Phillip Schofield stepped down from the show and ITV after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague. The show came under some scrunity and faced an investigation.

Now, Dr Zoe – who regularly appears on the show for medical and health segments – has opened up about the last couple of months.

Dr Zoe Williams on This Morning scandal

Speaking on HELLO!‘s In A Good Place podcast recently, Dr Zoe said: “It feels like everything’s back to business as normal now. More than anything, I’ve really felt for the staff and the people in the production office. It’s a big team and we all get on.

“There was a point where I think everybody felt that their jobs were in jeopardy, and there are people who’ve worked on the show for decades. It’s been a really emotional and difficult time, but I think we’re out the other end.”

She added: “I was never asked to get involved in any way shape or form.”

Dr Zoe isn’t the only This Morning star to speak out on the scandal in recent weeks. Phil’s main co-host, Holly Willoughby, spoke out when she made a return to This Morning after an Easter break.

She told viewers at the start of the show: “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

In an interview with the BBC in June, Phil addressed his affair. He opened up about the effect of coverage and social media abuse he received after his confession.

He said in the interview: “My girls saved my life. They haven’t left me for a moment. They’ve been by my side every moment because they’re scared to let me out of their sight.

“What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that? And they said to me: ‘Don’t you dare do this on our watch. We’re supposed to be looking after you.’ If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here, because I don’t see my future.”

