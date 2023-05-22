This Morning star Dr Sara Kayat has shared some joyful news with fans, amid a turbulent time for the show.

The TV doctor, who regularly presents health stories on the daytime show, announced yesterday that she is expecting a second baby.

This Morning’s Dr Sara Kayat is expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Dr Sara revealed the news in an adorable photo posted to her Instagram. The picture shows her snuggled up to her son, soon-to-be big brother Harris, who has a little hand on her new bump.

We are expecting a little pumpkin this October

“And so, we grow,” she began the caption, announcing the wonderful news that: “We are expecting a little pumpkin this October.”

Sara Kayat baby news

Sara welcomed her first child, Harris, in May 2020. The doctor shared regular updates throughout her pregnancy and continues to post adorable snaps as her little boy grows up.

Sara has previously posted many pregnancy and baby snaps (Credit: Instagram)

As she announced baby number two yesterday (May 21), she also revealed the reason why she has been a bit more quiet this time around. Sara confessed: “When I fell pregnant with Harris, I announced it on Insta with too little consideration. It had been an easy journey and I was in my own blissful world.”

However, she said that getting pregnant for a second time had not been as simple.

This time round, I’d like to be a little more mindful of others

She continued: “The journey to baby two was a little different, and in truth at times I found myself resenting everyone else’s pregnancy announcements. So this time round, I’d like to be a little more mindful of others out there who are not where they want to be on their journeys to parenthood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Sara Kayat (@drsarakayat)

The doctor issued a kind message to any of her fans who might also be struggling to conceive.

Sara added: “I long to reach a loving hand out to anyone who is suffering. I’m sorry. It’s not fair. I hope from the depths of my heart that you get what you want or find peace with what you have.”

She continued: “So much love to everyone out there, but especially to those whose paths have been rockier and darker than expected.”

