This Morning host Dermot O’Leary revealed Anne Hegerty didn’t know who he was in an “awful” encounter.

On Friday’s show, Dermot recalled the moment he first met The Chase and Beat the Chasers star.

The presenter revealed he was filming a project with Ant and Dec when he walked past Anne’s dressing room.

This Morning host Dermot recalled the moment Anne Hegerty didn’t know who he was (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Dermot’s co-star Alison Hammond first recalled how she went against Anne on the celebrity edition of The Chase in 2016.

Dermot then said: “I had one of those awful moments with her where, you know you have that thing where you presume everyone knows who you are and you know who everyone is when you’re on telly?

“I was doing a thing with Ant and Dec and I walked past her dressing room.”

Anne is known for being on The Chase and Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Dermot on This Morning

Dermot explained that he called out her name and she just looked at him, and shrugged and shook her head.

Alison joked: “Who are you?”

Dermot laughed: “Well lovely to meet you Anne.”

Alison added, “Dermot O’Leary,” to which Dermot replied: “On television.”

Meanwhile, later in the programme, Dermot and Alison spoke with The Chase and Beat the Chasers host Bradley Walsh.

Bradley spoke with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Bradley revealed that when they did the “office run through back in the day” for The Chase, he played a trick on the Chasers.

He explained: “I said, ‘I can beat the Chasers.’ We had two Chasers at the top and it was Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett.

“I said, ‘I can beat these, no problem at all.’ They went, ‘Well if you can you’ve got the job.’

“Basically what I did was I could see through the table the sheet with the questions and the answers on. I thrashed them!”

