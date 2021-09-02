Anne Hegerty left The Chase viewers stunned last night (Wednesday September 1) with her new glam look.

The Governess was in the hot seat as a Chaser, but fans were distracted by a much shorter hair ‘do.

Even host Bradley Walsh noticed the difference and passed comment on Anne‘s new look.

Anne’s new ‘do on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty on The Chase

Anne, 63, normally sports her trademark full, coiffed hairstyle, but yesterday she stunned everyone.

Instead, she strode onto The Chase set with new, much shorter, pixie ‘do.

And Bradley was quick to notice.

“Anne Hegerty, love your new haircut,” he said.

Anne responded: “Thank you very much indeed, Bradley.”

However, Anne’s new look didn’t stand in the way of her quizzing ability – in the final chase she caught the team of three with 18 seconds to go.

Anne is looking good with the new haircut. #thechase — Bookworm Sairs (@EdinburghNurse1) September 1, 2021

How did viewers react to Anne’s new look?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Anne’s new haircut.

And there were plenty of positives, too.

One wrote: “@anne_hegerty looking bloody good there, Anne #TheChase.”

Another said: “Anne is looking good with the new haircut.”

A third commented: “Love the haircut @anne_hegerty [hearts for eyes emoji].”

Anne’s trademark look (Credit: ITV)

