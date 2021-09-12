Dermot O'Leary has opened up about his working relationship with Alison Hammond
TV

Dermot O’Leary recalls off-air chat with Alison Hammond after This Morning clash

Added Alison is now like a sister to him

By Robert Leigh

Dermot O’Leary has admitted he and This Morning colleague Alison Hammond hashed things out after ‘annoying one another’.

The presenting pair opened up about aspects about each other they found challenging off-camera after two months of working together.

Dermot told The Sun that he and Alison cleared the air with the meeting – and she’s now “like a sister”.

Dermot O'Leary makes his point on This Morning
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond didn’t have time to get acquainted before presenting live telly together (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot, 48, and Alison, 46, were brought together for the ITV daytime flagship show in January.

And he acknowledges that their first few months as a team weren’t easy as they didn’t have time to get to know one another.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary return as viewers divided

Dermot indicates there wasn’t a pilot or even opportunity for them to read through scripts together before their first show.

He said: “The idea that there wouldn’t be a period of getting to know each other is insane. If we’d just gone on air and pretended that we knew each other really well and were bosom buddies, people wouldn’t have bought that.”

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond sit next to each other on the This Morning sofa
They became This Morning regulars at the start of 2021 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary speaks Alison Hammond ‘clash’

But following an unspecified awkward moment while on the air, it seems Dermot and Alison got together to work matters out.

Dermot believes that was a turning point for their working relationship as they faced up to issues concerning them.

If you’re doing live telly with someone you don’t trust, it doesn’t work.

He reflected: “We both did something that the other didn’t like – nothing major. But after it happened we looked at each other, and I said: ‘You didn’t like it when I did that, did you?’ And she said no, she didn’t. And I said: ‘OK, well I didn’t like it when you did that thing.’

“We both laughed, because now we knew. The most important thing is to find out what annoys the other and make sure you don’t do it again. If you’re doing live telly with someone you don’t trust, it doesn’t work.”

Dermot O'Leary rests his chin on his fist on This Morning
Dermot questions some criticism aimed at them (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

On Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Dermot also addressed how it is ‘part of the job’ after facing some backlash from viewers as he and Alison replaced regular This Morning Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary ‘will replace Phillip Schofield’ if he ever quits This Morning

While he accepts the career merry-go-round is part of the TV industry, he pondered some of the criticism – particularly elements of it aimed at Alison who he believes has his back, and he has hers.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef
Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash gets through to final as viewers divided
Coronation Street’s Sair Khan reveals new man after split from Emmerdale star
Bradley Walsh showed off a new haircut on Beat the Chasers
Beat the Chasers viewers stunned by Bradley Walsh’s appearance as series returns
Carl Woods and Katie Price
Katie Price ‘dumps’ fiancé Carl Woods days after he broke silence on alleged assault
Paul O'Grady on his new show Saturday Night Line Up
ITV viewers deliver verdict on Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up show
Phillip Schofield was moved to tears on The Cube
The Cube: Phillip Schofield wells up as grandfather and granddaughter win £100,000 prize