This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary returned to the show today and viewers were divided.

The duo opened Friday’s show celebrating after This Morning won Best Daytime Show at last night’s National Television Awards.

But as Alison and Dermot appeared on the screen, viewers had a very mixed reaction with some not wanting them to host.

Alison and Dermot returned to This Morning together today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, one person said: “Oh dear Alison and Dermot back again.. the dynamics just does not work!”

Another wrote: “Gave up with this show already… realised how much I’ve not missed Alison and Dermot presenting.”

A third added: “First time I’ve watched these two present together, (usually busy or working) god it’s awkward isn’t it.”

Another said: “Enough is enough now, it’s awkward to watch.”

Viewers were divided over Alison and Dermot’s return (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved having Alison and Dermot back.

One laughed: “Haha I love these two. Alison & Dermot #ThisMorning they forget they’re on the telly.”

Another added: “Am just watching This Morning’s programme now!! YEA!! Alison and Dermot ARE BACK.”

One wrote: “@thismorning love Alison and Dermot.”

On today’s show, Alison and Dermot celebrated the show bagging another NTA.

Alison and Dermot celebrated This Morning winning an NTA today (Credit: ITV)

Opening the programme, Alison told viewers: “As you know, we are quite subtle here at This Morning and we don’t like to brag.

“We’re just not like that. We’d just like to say a very polite thank you…”

However, after a brief pause, Alison exclaimed: “Screw that! We won an NTA! Yay! Thank you so much!” as confetti was shot into the air.

After Alison thanked the crew, presenters, experts and viewers, Dermot cracked a joke.

He said: “And most importantly, thank you from us because if we hadn’t won this year, the year we start, then we’d be in so much trouble!”

Alison replied: “I didn’t think about that!”

Dermot added: “It does mean the world honestly.”

