This Morning beauty salon sexism debate splits viewers

This Morning discussed sexism today when they hosted a debate on the government's rules about beauty salons reopening.

Although men are allowed to have their beard trimmed at the barbers, women (or men!) aren't allowed to have any facial treatments including facial waxing, eyelash treatments, facials and make-up application.

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes called in to talk to This Morning after she revealed she's challenging ministers on the decision. Salon owner Laura Grant was also part of the discussion.

Eamonn and Ruth debated whether the government was being sexist (Credit: ITV)

This Morning sexism debate

With MPs and the Prime Minister himself seemingly laughing at the beauty industry in the House of Commons last week, the debate quickly turned to whether our government is just sexist.

Of the restrictions, Laura said: "When we heard the news that we'd be opening on July 4, we were ecstatic, but then we heard we can't do any face-to-face.

"We don't do face-to-face, we work from behind, so in the lash and brow and facial industry we are absolutely fuming.

"We are working from behind, we are not working face-to-face. We've got a mask, we wear gloves, we wear a shield, and we've also invented this extra shield to keep up behind here to stop the droplets from getting anywere."

After watching the clip from the House of Commons, Laura hit out at how "disgraceful" the MPs had been.

Beauty salon owner hits out

Laura was fuming at the restrictions (Credit: ITV)

"Absolutely disgraceful. It's completely sexist. Men can get their beards trimmed, they've got their football back, they've got the pubs open. Why are we not back at work? It's crazy, we need a date and we need a date today when we can get back."

Laura also revealed it was "becoming a black market" and going underground with women who need to work breaking the law to go into people's houses.

Caroline added that she would be continuing to press the case with ministers. She also spoke about how people had told her it was "just vanity."

She revealed: "How can you say that to a woman who has polycystic ovary syndrome and needs to have facial waxing? How can you say that to an elderly person who might not be able to bend down to trim their toe nails?"

She also spoke about restoring eyebrows to alopecia and cancer sufferers saying: "These aren't trivial, these are absolutely essential to their emotional well-being."

Caroline is campaigning to change the ruling (Credit: ITV)

Did This Morning viewers think it was a case of sexism?

Viewers were totally split over the issue. Some see the safety measures as essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If men couldn't get their beards done but women could get their facial treatments no one would be out here saying it's sexist would they? 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ #ThisMorning — R A C H A E L (@Iffieee) July 14, 2020

There's an ongoing pandemic. It's no-ones fault. Life's different right now. Sorry. #ThisMorning — Sally Sebok (@sally_sebok) July 14, 2020

That salon woman showing exactly why they shouldn't be opening She clearly doesn't understand and therefore would be a risk to the public by doing things she thinks are safe and with no basis#thismorning — Margo Herhmes (@HermsMargo1) July 14, 2020

It is sexism to some

Others felt it was totally sexist. Some also thanked the show for raising the issue of medical conditions rather than it being about vanity.

It's sexist that women can't get their beauty treatments done. I had my hair done, including my fringe cut & coloured on Friday, yet I can't have my eyebrows waxed? It's like everything this Govt has done, there's no logic to any of it. #ThisMorning — Sara (@Mabel_Mouse_) July 14, 2020

Thank you! It’s more than women who want their eyebrows tinted. There’s medical conditions. There’s elderly people who rely on these services. Sick of it. #ThisMorning — Tina (@ElloTeenah) July 14, 2020

Everything about lockdown easing rules is totally sexist - this is coming from a dude! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ISicTjS4sv — Stevie Lowe (@SenorApple2014) July 14, 2020

Poor Laura. She’s gone to every length to get all the protective measures in place she can and still can’t open her lash salon yet all the pubs are open. It’s a joke #ThisMorning — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) July 14, 2020

Were Laura and Eamonn the ones being sexist?

There were some who felt Laura was the one being sexist as a result of her comments on football and pubs.

Eamonn was also called out for saying: "You know where the scientists are coming from, they're all men with big bushy eyebrows, they've never been in a salon."

Being sexist herself there, "ooh man have their football and pubs back" Just men, yeah? #Thismorning — Sally Sebok (@sally_sebok) July 14, 2020

Your accusing the government of sexism not allowing beauty salons to open, yet you've just assumed all scientists have bushy eyebrows and beards, seems pretty sexist to me #thismorning — SeanE (@seanee92) July 14, 2020

#thismorning the woman from the beauty parlour is extremely sexist to say "men have pubs and football back whey lads!", what a hypocrite. Pubs and football are for everyone you absolute moron. You can't fight sexism with sexism. She will be using the word "mansplaining" next. — James Golder (@GlitchGolder) July 14, 2020

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

