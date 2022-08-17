Andi Peters looks serious while talking on This Morning
This Morning viewers distracted by Andi Peters’ appearance today

'Andi's guns are too big for that shirt'

This Morning presenter Andi Peters distracted viewers with his appearance today on the show.

During the programme, viewers stormed Twitter to discuss his outfit, with particular focus on his shirt.

Andi was wearing an orange shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes hosting This Morning today
This Morning star Andi distracted viewers with his shirt (Credit: ITV)

Andi Peters on This Morning today

However, it wasn’t long before viewers started commenting on Andi’s look.

One user said: “They should do a fashion segment on men’s shirts. Andi is clearly having problems finding one that fits.”

Another person tweeted: “Andi is squeezing his arms in that shirt.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Did the This Morning’s wardrobe department not have any shirts in Andi Peters’ size?”

Another person tweeted: “Andi‘s guns are too big for that shirt,” followed by a muscle emoji.

A fifth person joked: “Why are Andi’s shirt sleeves off a 10-year-old’s shirt.”

However, other This Morning viewers were happy to see Andi presenting the show.

One user tweeted: “Great to see Andi Peters has finally made it to the presenters’ chair.”

In addition, a second person said: “I love Andi Peters on this show. He make me giggle everyday.”

Who is Andi Peters?

Andi Peters is a British television presenter, producer, journalist and voice actor.

The 52-year-old is currently employed by ITV and is best known for his roles on the breakfast TV shows Live & Kicking, GMTV, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

This Morning star Andi Peters texting on his phone outside the BBC Radio studios
Viewers love Andi on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He has also hosted Dancing On Ice: Extra and The Big Reunion.

Where are Phil and Holly?

Andi is currently co-hosting This Morning with Rochelle Humes whilst Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are taking their annual summer leave.

Over the summer, Rylan Clark, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Vernon Kay and Craig Doyle have also presented the show in place of Phillip and Holly.

Read more: This Morning viewers divided over Josie Gibson segment today

