Josie Gibson at theme park and Rochelle Humes on This Morning
TV

This Morning viewers divided over Josie Gibson segment today

'Why are they making Josie go on these rollercoasters?'

Josie Gibson’s segment on This Morning today has had viewers all making the same complaint on Twitter.

On the show today, Josie was tuning in live with hosts Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters from Alton Towers, where she was set to ride on the Nemesis rollercoaster.

Earlier this week, Josie bravely took on the Shockwave rollercoaster at Drayton Manor theme park for her Summer of Screams series.

Before riding the rollercoaster today, Josie had voiced she didn’t enjoy the rides and had already felt car sick that morning.

This Morning star Josie Gibson smiling at the Tric Awards 2022
Josie Gibson recently went to Drayton Manor to ride one of the rollercoasters (Credit: Cover Images)

On Twitter, some viewers expressed concerns for poor Josie.

One Twitter user said: “Josie should be in the studio and Rochelle should be on the blooming rollercoaster.”

Another user tweeted: “Why are they making Josie go on these rollercoasters. Is it national rollercoaster week or something, or is it for the entertainment of the presenters?”

Meanwhile, a third tweeter said: “This Morning, I fail to see the point in this. It’s just an opportunity for the two muppets to laugh like simpletons at Josie.”

Another wrote: “Why do they always send Josie off on the rollercoasters!”

However, others love the segments as one said: “@thismorning watching Josie’s summer of screams on rollercoasters is hilarious.”

Another tweeted: “Josie should be awarded a medal for bravery. I wouldn’t do it. She’s such a star.”

A third hit back at the complaints, writing: “I’m sure Josie has a tongue in her head and is well within her rights to refuse to do it, if she didn’t want to!”

Josie Gibson sat on a rollercoaster speaking to Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes on This Morning
Josie faced another rollercoaster today (Credit: ITV)

Josie at Drayton Manor

On Monday, ITV shared a video of Josie riding a rollercoaster at Drayton Manor. This was met with similar fan reactions.

Some weren’t impressed while others loved Josie’s reaction to the ride.

Josie and Thorpe Park

Last year, the show saw Josie ride the World’s First 10 loop rollercoaster named Colossus at Thorpe Park.

In a video, posted by This Morning in June 2021, Josie is seen screaming when riding the rollercoaster.

She’s such a good sport!

