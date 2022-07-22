This Morning today saw Alison Hammond make a strange confession about Prince George.

During a discussion about the future king’s ninth birthday – Alison revealed she’d named a pet after him!

Alison made a confession on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s confession on This Morning today

Today marks Prince George’s ninth birthday – and it’s been the subject of discussion on many a TV show.

This Morning joined in on the act today, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison also talking about the future king’s big day.

It was during this discussion that Alison made a pretty bizarre confession about the young prince.

“I called my goldfish after him because he was, I acquired him at the same time,” Alison said.

“He was sticking around for a long time that goldfish,” Dermot remarked. “I couldn’t believe it,” Alison replied.

Alison named her fish after the prince (Credit: BBC)

Alison makes bizarre Prince George confession

The 47-year-old then went on to speak about the history of her fish.

“It was actually, he was caught by a cat, brought into a house of The Speakmans, and I was visiting on that day and they literally fobbed off their fish to me,” she said.

“And it was literally dying,” she continued.

“Anyway, I put some salts in it and it came back alive within two weeks and lasted for about five years.”

Is it a coincidence that the fish lived so long after being renamed after the future king? Who knows…?

Dermot and Alison had their final show today (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot’s final day on This Morning today

Today’s edition of the show was also Alison and Dermot’s last before their summer break.

They will be replaced by Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle next week.

“That’s all from us. The summer season starts with Josie [Gibson] and Craig [Doyle] on Monday,” Dermot said at the end of the show.

“All that’s left to say is thank you so much for your company, thank you for watching the show. It’s been absolutely amazing,” he added.

Viewers appeared divided, however. Some said that they will miss the stars.

“I’m going to miss @AlisonHammond and @radioleary on @thismorning they have been fun to watch these past two weeks. I want to say have a wonderful summer and see you both in September,” one viewer said.

However, others wouldn’t. “Hoorayyyyy!!!! The Dermot and Alison show has finished!!!” another viewer wrote.

