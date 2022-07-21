This Morning fans today (July 21) shared their glee at the latest presenter shake-up.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond took over the show recently as the summer schedule began.

However, today on the ITV show the pair revealed that their time is almost up.

Opening the show on Thursday, Alison said: “This is our penultimate day, and then we’re on holiday aren’t we?”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary revealed tomorrow is their last day on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced

Alison then added: “Oh, what a shame,” before letting out a huge burst of laughter.

The duo will pass over to Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

They will be the latest pair to take over until Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return from the summer holidays in September.

“Thank [bleep],” commented one viewer.

Another viewer tweeted: “Thank God it’s Josie and Craig next week!”

While another said: “I never thought I’d miss Holly and Philip!”

“Oh woop woop @AlisonHammond on a long break – can we say 30 years?” said another.

“Thank God,” another replied in response to the hosting switch up.

“Bring on Josie,” another said.

‘Alison, you’re a hoot’

Over on Instagram, fans were much kinder, with Alison’s posts flooded with comments about her presenting skills.

“Alison, you’re a hoot!” declared one fan.

“Such fun, that’s why I love the show,” said another.

This Morning viewers celebrated the news today (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot’s time off coincides with some viewers calling for the former X Factor host to be sacked.

Dermot hit headlines earlier this week when he accidentally called Alison “b*tch” live on-air.

“You looked hot back in the day, you should so go back to a bald head,” said Alison after watching a throwback clip.

Alison then added: “You were so good on that show.”

“Just that show?” he asked her.

“Yeah, just that one. Only joking,” she laughed.

Dermot then raised his glass of water to the camera and muttered: “Such a [bleep].”

Alison quickly told viewers: “Apologies for that language,” before the pair tried desperately not to laugh.

While numerous fans poked fun at the incident, others called for Dermot to lose his job.

Posting on Facebook, one fan said: “He needs to go!”

“He needs to control his comments!” ranted another, while a third said: “Should be sacked for that!”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Everyone is quick enough to moan about Phil and Holly they would never behave like this!!! It’s so unprofessional”.

