Oops! This Morning co-host Alison Hammond accidentally called the show’s agony aunt Deidre Sanders, ‘Denise’, mixing her up with late agony aunt Denise Robertson.

On Friday morning’s programme (June 18), Alison and Dermot O’Leary were joined by Deidre for the phone-in segment.

Deidre was there to advise viewers on their football-related fall outs.

Viewer Amanda emailed in to ask Deidre what to do about a husband and dad who support rival teams. So, Deidre shared her wisdom and suggestions.

However, tongue-tied Alison accidentally said: “This is a tricky one, isn’t it Denise?”

So Deidre politely corrected Alison, who quickly apologised and moved on with the show like a true professional.

But haven’t we all got confused and slipped out the wrong name? Don’t worry Alison – we’ve all been there!

So, who is Denise?

It seems Alison got Deidre mixed up with the late Denise Robertson, who was the previous agony aunt for This Morning.

She passed away in 2016 at the age of 83 after a battle with cancer.

A true veteran, Denise appeared on the very first episode of This Morning in 1988 and continued to advise viewers until she sadly passed away.

Who is Deidre Sanders?

Deidre Sanders has been an agony aunt for 40 years, working for The Sun newspaper as well as appearing on This Morning. She is the famous ‘Dear Deidre’ of The Sun’s agony aunt column.

When did Alison Hammond become a This Morning co-host?

In 2020, ITV announced that Alison Hammond would co-host Friday’s episode of This Morning with Dermot O’Leary. They took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

So, what do the fans think? Alison has been a firm favourite with fans, and always takes her occasional slip-ups in her stride – just like today.

In addition to this morning’s antics, viewers were shocked by the story of a woman who admitted cremating someone else’s cat.

