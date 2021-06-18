On ITV This Morning today, viewers were aghast when a woman described how she had cremated the wrong cat.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed Rachel Fitzsimmons to describe her harrowing story, and told the duo how her cat went missing.

But that was just the start…

Rachel and Frankie made an appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV This Morning today?

Rachel’s cat Frankie had gone missing for several days and the family feared the worst.

“We’ve had Frankie for over 14 years, and we got him before we got married or had any children. So he’s really our first baby,” Rachel said, stroking Frankie on her lap.

“He went out on the Wednesday night, and he didn’t come home.

“It was probably Friday that we really started to worry. He was just nowhere to be seen.”

It was then Rachel made a harrowing discovery on the side of the M56 motorway, close to where they live.

Dermot and Alison introduced Rachel, who told Frankie’s story (Credit: ITV)

“A lovely story”

Seeing a dead cat on the hard shoulder, she was certain it was Frankie.

“It looked exactly like Frankie,” she said. “My husband took a photograph of the animal, and it wasn’t a nice photograph.”

She went on to explain that the poor dead moggie had been decapitated.

She added: “It looked identical, so we were sure that the remains of the bit of animal that was left was Frankie.”

However, three weeks later, Frankie turned up at the family’s house.

He had lost a third of his body weight and had suffered potential head trauma, but he was alive and well.

The identity and owner of the dead cat Rachel had found is still unknown, but Dermot said it was a “lovely story”.

“The cat who came back from the dead”. They cremated the wrong cat. It’s hardly Pet Sematary #ThisMorning — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) June 18, 2021

So she cremated someone else’s dead cat? Yes, this a lovely story #ThisMorning — Big Fisherman C (@BigFishermanC) June 18, 2021

So basically they cremated someone else’s cat? And that’s a good thing? And they made a segment out it? WTF. There’s a poor family out there who have lost their cat🙄#ThisMorning — BeckyHappy (@imbeckyhappy) June 18, 2021

#ThisMorning Cat got decapitated . Dermot: “it’s a lovely story” — mark (@toppaharlee) June 18, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers were aghast at the grisly story, especially the lighthearted way it was presented.

One wrote on Twitter: “So basically they cremated someone else’s cat? And that’s a good thing?

“And they made a segment out it? WTF. There’s a poor family out there who have lost their cat.”

Another said: “So she cremated someone else’s dead cat? Yes, this a lovely story #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “#ThisMorning Cat got decapitated. Dermot: ‘it’s a lovely story’.”