This Morning fave Alison Hammond pokes fun at very different lockdown transformation

This Morning fave Alison Hammond has poked fun at her extreme lockdown transformation.

The 45-year-old star shared her startling comparison photos with fans on Instagram – but she still looks fabulous to us!

Addressing her 725k followers, Alison gave a glimpse into the realities of lockdown life.

This Morning fave Alison Hammond showcased her very different lockdown transformation (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

The before shot showed the lovable presenter looking glamorous in a full face of makeup ahead of being stuck indoors.

In the second, Alison posed barefaced in her kitchen for a selfie.

Alison Hammond’s lockdown life

As well as spending time in her kitchen, the ITV star completely transformed her garden.

She single-handedly renovated the outdoor area during lockdown, and later showed off the finished result on This Morning.

The This Morning star showed off her glamorous look ahead of lockdown (Credit: Instagram Story/alisonhammond55)

Speaking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in May, she explained: “It’s a brand new house, but the garden was an absolutely mess before I got it. It had draining issues and it was really getting me down.

“I absolutely hated it, so I thought lockdown has happened and this is going to be my labour of love. I got busy, I got into work and designed the garden.”

The mum-of-one had laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned fake plants, and even purchased her own hot tub for the patio area.

There was also a BBQ, an impromptu gym and a selfie shelf.

The presenter poked fun at herself on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond’s This Morning gig

Alison delighted viewers after presenting This Morning alongside Rochelle Humes last week (Friday 14 August).

The pair filled in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who are currently off enjoying their summer holidays.

Since then, fans have called for the Brummie presenter to be a permanent addition.

However, one viewer on Twitter said that Alison for a whole show would be ‘too much’, and Alison agreed.

Alison was a hit with This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

The viewer wrote: “I love Alison but a whole show, regularly, would be too much.”

Alison then replied, saying “Agree” followed by a heart emoji.

In addition to her This Morning duties, she’s currently taking Rylan Clark-Neal’s slot on Radio 2 while he’s on holiday.

She said: “They’ve put me in charge, just me!’ I’ve never DJ’d in my life. I hope people like me. What if they’re like: ‘Where’s Rylan? Get him back!'”

