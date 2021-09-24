This Morning host Alison Hammond has been called out by viewers after they spotted one of her habits.

Alison hosts the daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary on Fridays and the duo have had a mixed reaction since their debut in January.

But some people have also spotted how Alison pronounces Dermot’s name and have insisted she’s saying it wrong!

Some This Morning viewers called out Alison over the way she pronounces Dermot’s name (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Viewers pointed out that Alison puts emphasis on Dermot’s name saying “DerMOT”.

This isn’t the first time Alison has said Dermot’s name like that but viewers called her out on Twitter today.

One person said: “Can Alison, who is wonderful, please learn to pronounce DERMOT correctly?? It is not DERR MOTT!”

Dermot and Alison host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Does Alison emphasise the MOT in Dermot on purpose? Because it really annoys me.”

A third simply tweeted: “Der mot.”

Elsewhere, Dermot recently opened up about co-hosting the programme with Alison.

He revealed that once they had an off-air chat after an unspecified awkward moment on the air.

Dermot spoke about an off-air chat with Alison about their differences (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Sun, Dermot said: “We both did something that the other didn’t like – nothing major.

“But after it happened we looked at each other, and I said: ‘You didn’t like it when I did that, did you?’ And she said no, she didn’t. And I said: ‘OK, well I didn’t like it when you did that thing.’

“We both laughed, because now we knew. The most important thing is to find out what annoys the other and make sure you don’t do it again. If you’re doing live telly with someone you don’t trust, it doesn’t work.”

Dermot added that he now sees Alison “like a sister”.

Many viewers love the dynamics of Alison and Dermot on the programme.

One person said: “So lovely to see Dermot and Alison back on our screens this morning… absolutely love this duo.”

