This Morning host Alison Hammond has left viewers gushing over her new look.

The 46-year-old star returned to the ITV programme today (September 24), alongside co-presenter Dermot O’Leary.

But as the pair opened the show, Dermot couldn’t help but comment on Alison‘s change in appearance.

This Morning viewers commented on Alison Hammond’s appearance today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond models glasses on This Morning

Alison was seen sporting a pair of stylish black glasses.

As she usually presents without eyewear, Dermot remarked: “It’s good to see you, you look terrific with these glasses!”

Alison explained: “Well, I realised today, I could hardly see the autocue, and I finally realised, Alison, it’s time.

“You’re 46 years old. Put your glasses on and start using your glasses.

“I literally can see the autocue so much better! No wonder I’ve been so bad all this year.”

The This Morning presenter went on to admit that she was previously “in denial” over her worsening eyesight.

Alison modelled a pair of thick black glasses (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I had very bad eyesight and then about 20 years ago I had laser surgery. They did mention to me in about 20 years time, your eyes will deteriorate, but I’ve been in denial.

“So I had these reading glasses and I just don’t like using them.”

But while Alison was once unsure about her glasses, viewers appeared to love the look.

This Morning fans praise her stylish new look

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Alison girl, you are rocking those glasses. You look lovely x.”

Another added: “@thismorning Alison looks really cool in glasses.”

In addition, a third commented: “@AlisonHammond just thought I’d say you look lovely. Your hair and glasses really suit you. I’m looking more at you than Dermot.”

A fourth wrote: “@AlisonHammond just wanted to say your glasses really suit you! You look beautiful as always babe.”

A fifth said: “@AlisonHammond I’ve got to say the glasses really suit you!”

Alison and Dermot were brought together for the ITV daytime flagship show back in January.

The pair took over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who previously hosted the show on Fridays.

