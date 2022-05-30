This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have divided viewers with their appearance today.

The duo will be replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the daytime show this week as it’s half-term.

But as Alison and Dermot opened Monday’s programme, not everyone was happy to see them.

This Morning stars Alison and Dermot are hosting this week (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot on This Morning

Alison said: “Hello and good morning! Happy Monday to you all.”

Turning to her co-star, Alison added: “And it’s lovely to see you. I’ve missed you.”

Dermot added: “I’ve missed you!”

Alison and Dermot are back! (Credit: ITV)

Within minutes, viewers expressed their views on Twitter as some weren’t happy to have Alison and Dermot on their screens.

One person said: “#ThisMorning oh no not Alison again. BBC1 here I come.”

Another wrote: “Nooooo was hoping to see Josie [Gibson] and Vernon [Kay].”

A third added: “Urgh. Turning on #ThisMorning and finding it’s these two this week is like being gifted a holiday to Pontins. You could, but you’d just rather not.”

Phillip and Holly are enjoying a week off (Credit: ITV)

However, others were delighted as one person gushed to Alison on Twitter: “Just love you and @radioleary.”

Another added: “@AlisonHammond and @radioleary are such a great pairing. Actual belly laughs.”

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over Alison’s hair and outfit.

One tweeted: “@AlisonHammond omg I love this outfit where is it from it looks amazing.”

Another said: “@AlisonHammond you always look delightful and radiant on @thismorning. Love the look and your clothes are always on point.”

Where’s Holly and Phil?

Holly and Phil are on their half-term break this week.

The pair revealed last week that they wouldn’t be hosting This Morning from today (May 30).

However, some viewers weren’t impressed. One said at the time: “They’re always on flipping holiday.”

