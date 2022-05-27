Craig Doyle returned to This Morning today to host alongside Alison Hammond.

As Craig appeared with Alison on Friday, viewers were over the moon and wanted him to stay permanently.

Viewers tuning in were pleasantly surprised to see Craig alongside Alison.

Dermot O’Leary usually hosts with Alison on Fridays.

Craig joined Alison on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Craig Doyle on This Morning

Opening Friday’s programme, Craig looked happy to be back as he and Alison danced.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond in hysterics over Dermot O’Leary’s ‘sex’ question

Viewers loved having Craig on the show and after his stint many wanted him to remain as a permanent host.

One person said on Twitter: “Could listen to Craig Doyle all day, oh and make him permanent much better than Dermot.”

Craig stepped in for Dermot O’Leary today (Credit: ITV)

Referring to the moment Craig had his legs waxed live on air, another viewer wrote: “Craig Doyle you actual legend taking one for the team.

“Dermot would have run a mile. Please become a permanent feature lol.”

A third tweeted: “Craig needs to be permanent on This Morning.”

Another person branded Craig a “breath of fresh air”.

Craig has won over viewers today (Credit: ITV)

They wrote: “Craig is like a breath of fresh air on #ThisMorning, great presenter.”

Another suggested: “How about Craig and Josie [Gibson] Mon-Thurs and Alison and Dermot on a Friday.”

Next week, Dermot will return alongside Alison to host over half-term.

On Thursday, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced they were taking a break.

During the show’s Spin to Win game, the duo spilled that the competition segment won’t feature next week as they’re off.

Holly told Phil about Spin to Win: “It’s not here on Monday. We’re not here. It’s got a week off.”

Read more: Netflix fans are convinced cast of 365 Days are having sex for real

Viewers weren’t impressed as one tweeted: “Another week off why am I not surprised, so many holidays for working 2 hours a day.”

Another added: “They’re always on flipping holiday.”

Do you like Craig on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.