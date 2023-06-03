Carol Vorderman warns troll blasting Alison Hammond’s tears ‘keep your pathetic views to yourself’

Carol Vorderman has issued a brutal warning to a rude troll after they blasted Alison Hammond for crying on This Morning.

Carol, 62, is no stranger to biting back online – and the Countdown legend was at it again on Friday (June 2).

Clearly the kind of mate you want in your corner, Carol jumped to the defence of Alison Hammond when a troll hit out at the Brummie legend.

Alison broke down in tears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison crying on This Morning

On Friday’s This Morning (June 2) the scandal surrounding the show’s former host, Phillip Schofield, was addressed properly for the first time.

Earlier on in the day, new interviews with Phillip dropped on BBC iPlayer and in The Sun. In the interview with the tabloid, Phillip discussed his affair, as well as the aftermath.

But when a clip of Phillip’s BBC interview – where he confessed that he doesn’t see a future – was shown on This Morning, Alison broke down in tears.

Alison branded an ‘actress’ for tears on This Morning

After the emotional segment, plenty of viewers rallied around Alison to send their support – while others were not impressed.

Taking to Twitter, one person fumed: “After hosting the @BAFTA’s last year, it’s great to hear Alison Hammond will be nominated in Best Actress in a Short Film for 2023. Well deserved.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person raged: “The tears are fake just like her!” A third troll proclaimed: “Crocodile tears…. She’s an actress as well! They would of been told to act emotional.”

Carol hit out at a troll for blasting Alison (Credit: ITV)

Alison ‘an embarrassment to herself’ blasts Boris’ old flame

And the national treasure’s tears didn’t go down well with the former flame of Boris Johnson, Petronella Wyatt. Taking to her Twitter account, the journalist fumed: “People who sob on tv @AlisonHammond are not fit to interview Prime Ministers. They are an embarrassment to themselves and to television.”

But Alison’s good pal Carol Vorderman wasn’t having it – with the TV star deciding to lash out at Petronella.

In response to Petronella’s cruel tweet, Carol fired back at her – and she didn’t hold back.

Keep your pathetic bigoted views to yourself.

“Here’s one of the very many women Boris Johnson bedded behind his wife’s back, trying to belittle my friend @AlisonHammond,” Carol fumed – going straight in for a low blow. She went on: “Keep your pathetic bigoted views to yourself @PetronellaWyatt.”

Not done with her clap back, she finished off with: “People who [bleep] Prime Ministers should keep quiet. They are an embarrassment to themselves and to womankind.”

Here’s one of the very many women Boris Johnson bedded behind his wife’s back, trying to belittle my friend @AlisonHammond .

Who is Petronella Wyatt?

Petronella is said to have had an affair with Boris Johnson between 2000 and 2004. According to reports, the former PM even promised to leave his wife for her.

But her mother eventually found out, and reported it the press. What’s more, the scandal cost Boris his job. He was sacked as shadow arts minister and Tory vice-chairman for lying about the affair.

