This Morning host Alison Hammond has revealed her new gig on The Great British Bake Off is “the best job she’s ever had”.

The TV fave, who has been on telly screens for over two decades, is making her debut on the hit Channel 4 show as co-host. She’ll be joined by Noel Fielding for the new series – which premieres next week and features 12 new contestants.

And while Alison is a regular on This Morning and has fronted the ITV show on numerous occasions, it appears it doesn’t come close to working at Bake Off.

Alison is the new co-host of Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off is best job, says Alison Hammond

Ahead of the new series kicking off next week, Alison sat down for an interview with the Guardian.

Gushing about The Great British Bake Off, she said that heading into the sent was like “stepping into a dream world”. She added: “It’s like Disneyland with cake. Pure escapism.”

Alison went on: “I’ll look back on this summer with such fond memories. I didn’t have to think about politics or have any opinions. I just looked after the bakers while they made amazing cakes. It’s the best job I’ve ever had, I’m not going to lie.”

Alison on Bake Off

Alison will join Noel Fielding to host the baking programme. Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

Speaking about joining the show, Alison previously said: “Well do you know what, I’m just absolutely thrilled. I’m meeting the bakers very soon, I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited. As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely very speechless. We’re so very happy and we can’t wait to get started.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff)

What can fans expect from new Bake Off?

Earlier this month, GBBO executive producer Kieran Smith said they’re not doing “any national themes” this year. It comes after the 2022 series came in for some criticism when it did nationals week.

Noel and Matt came under fire for a joke they made during Mexican week. At the time, Noel said: “I don’t feel like we should make Mexican jokes, because people will get upset.” Matt then replied: “Not even Juan?”

Producer Smith said recently: “We didn’t want to offend anyone but the world has changed and the joke fell flat. We’re not doing any national themes this year. I hold my hands up to the cooking complaint and the theme weeks.”

Smith then promised that the show will return to Bake Off’s original recipe and base shows around classic weeks, including cakes and bread.

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday, September 26 from 8pm on Channel 4.

Read more: The most dramatic celebrity weight losses from Alison Hammond to Simon Cowell – and exactly how they did it

Are you excited? Leave us a comment on the story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.