The most dramatic celebrity weight losses from Alison Hammond to Simon Cowell – and exactly how they did it

Alison Hammond

This Morning star Alison appears to have lost a lot of weight over the years since becoming a regular fixture on This Morning.

At her heaviest, Alison revealed that she was 20 stone. In 2019, Alison joined Weight Watchers – which she has had nothing but praise for.

“My Weight Watchers journey is focused on getting healthier for myself. I feel rubbish when I don’t eat properly, or exercise and Weight Watchers helps me with what I eat and do,” she said.

She then continued: “I know I’ll also lose weight by following the Weight Watchers programme, but that’s not the be-all and end-all for me. I want my journey to empower others to think about making changes to their lifestyle to become the best version of themselves.”

Simon Cowell

X-Factor judge Simon Cowell has undergone a huge weight loss journey in recent years too.

Following a health scare in 2017, Simon began losing weight – and has since lost an impressive four stone! After falling down the stairs and being taken to hospital, Simon revealed that doctor’s had slammed him for his diet.

“He did my blood work and pee and all the rest of it, and a month later the results came in and his words were, ‘You have the worst diet out of all the clients I have ever seen in my life — you have a schoolboy’s diet from the 1960s’,” he said.

This major weight loss was down to exercise and changing his diet. He reportedly lost his first 20 pounds by taking up a near-vegan diet in 2019.

Josie Gibson

This Morning star Josie is another ITV star who’s gone on something of a weight loss journey.

After appearing on Big Brother in 2010, Josie lost five stone in six months. However, when she gave birth to son Reggie, she put on four-and-a-half stone.

In 2021, Josie embarked on another weight loss journey. This time, she said she was taking it “slowly” this time as she was “so militant before”.

Like Alison, Josie has signed up with Weight Watchers too to help with her dieting.

Adele

Adele‘s is perhaps one of the most famous weight loss journeys in recent years.

Back in 2019, it was reported that the singer had lost 100 pounds (or 7 stone) , something she spoke publically about in 2021.

“My body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele said in 2021. “I was body positive [before my weight loss], and I’m body positive now.”

In a bid to lose weight, the award-winning singer ditched her sugary teas, alcohol, cigarettes, and all “spicy, citrusy, and tangy” foods.

However, despite the weight loss, Adele still doesn’t like going to the gym. “I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the [bleeping] gym. I don’t enjoy it,” she said in 2016.

Sheridan Smith

Actor Sheridan Smith has been open about her weight loss journey in the past.

Back in 2019, the star revealed how she lost two stone in just 14 weeks by doing a “fun activity”.

The star revealed that she had lost weight simply by dancing and rehearsing as part of a musical she was set to take part in.

Fans were stunned at how much weight Sheridan had lost just the other day.

“Looking fabulous, you’ve lost some weight. Looks good,” one fan commented on a recent Instagram post.

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is another star who’s been open about their weight loss journey recently.

In a podcast appearance last month, I’m A Celebrity star Sue revealed that she lost three stone – which was partially down to not drinking anymore.

“I went on HRT about a year and a half ago and realised I should have done that about five years ago,” she said.

“I was walking around in a bit of a fog and then I made some massive changes. In the pandemic we all over-did things. I spent a lot of it drinking lots of lovely red wine and I put on a lot of weight doing it. Then I did dry January and I thought, I wonder what life would be like if I stopped completely?”

Peter Kay

Peter Kay stunned fans last year by showing off how much weight he’d lost.

The musician Brian Edery shared a video on Instagram of himself and Peter back in May. Fans were stunned by how different the comedian actually looked.

The star’s weight loss regime has yet to be revealed, however, his new look has certainly impressed fans!

“He looks much healthier than he’s ever looked,” one fan said. “Wow that’s some mega weight loss Peter lad,” another said.

Lisa Riley

Lisa embarked on a life-changing weight loss journey, utterly transforming her body.

The 47-year-old went from a size 28 to a size 12, losing 12 stone in the process.

The star turned her back on takeaways and junk food, instead embracing the gym and healthy eating.

There is one simple tactic she used during her weight loss journey. “I have no food after 6.30pm,” she said.

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles is another I’m A Celebrity star who underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation.

The radio star, who used to weigh 18 stone at his heaviest, made some dramatic changes to his life that saw him shed six stone.

As well as having a personal trainer, Chris dramatically cut down on how much bread he was eating. He also cut down on his drinking too.

“I know you shouldn’t and I know it’s not for everyone but why I do that is so I can learn about how my body works,” he said. “I will train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and I will watch what I eat and I will eat very little.”

Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly apparently has a few secrets to keeping so in shape.

The 42-year-old reportedly dabbles in some extreme fat-burning classes, including pilates, yoga, and boxing.

It’s previously been claimed that she sticks to a low-calorie diet too.

