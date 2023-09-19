Bookies announce early favourite to win as the Great British Bake Off contestants are revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2023 starts next week and we cannot wait to tuck into another helping of the hit show.

While new host Alison Hammond gets ready for her first time in the famous tent, 12 new contestants are preparing for their GBBO debut too.

Here, we take a look at who is taking part this year and bring you the bookies’ Bake Off front-runners.

Great British Bake Off 2023 hopefuls

Abbi is a fan of steamed puddings and fruit cakes (Credit: Channel 4)

Abbi, 27, Cumbria

A veg grower and delivery driver, Yorkshire-born Abbi first learned to bake alongside her mum. She loves traditional bakes from the Victorian era so expect steamed puds and fruit cakes from this contestant!

Paddy Power tell us that Abbi is second most likely to pick up the top prize, with odds of 11/4.

Amos’ style is colourful and chic (Credit: Channel 4)

Amos, 43, North London

Deli and grocery manager Amos describes his bakes as a labour of love – his style is colourful and chic with keen attention to detail, and he loves exploring different flavour profiles.

His odds at the bookies are 25/1.

Cristy takes inspiration from her Israeli roots (Credit: Channel 4)

Cristy, 33, East London

Mum and PA Cristy has a lot on her plate already with four children to look after! She describes her bakes as enchanted and pretty, conjuring up a sense of childhood. Cristy draws inspiration from her Israeli roots and her husband’s Jamaican heritage.

Right now Cristy has the longest odds at 33/1. Paddy Power tell us: “With the likes of Cristy and Dana having some far longer odds, their hopes of victory may crumble pretty quickly.”

GBBO hopefuls get ready to bake

Dan loves the three ps – pies, puddings and patisserie (Credit: Channel 4)

Dan, 42, Cheshire

This civil engineering resource planner caught the cooking bug after travelling South America in 2007. Dan loves pies, puddings and patisserie and is a self-confessed perfectionist. The father of two owns over 300 cookbooks!

Dan’s currently middle of the table at 12/1.

Dana has become her family’s go-to cake maker (Credit: Channel 4)

Dana, 25, Essex

Database administrator Dana is her family’s go-to celebration cake maker. Her style is rustic, homely and pleasing on the eye. Dana loves a semi-naked cake with pretty piping and will often incorporate a twist or two, adding spices associated with her Indian heritage.

Like Cristy, Dana’s at the bottom of the group with odds on 33/1 to win.

Smart cookie Josh brings science and baking together (Credit: Channel 4)

Josh, 27, Leicestershire

Josh is a post-doctoral research associate who likes to bring science into the kitchen! He likes reinventing classics with a modern twist and can often be found including seasonal fruit and veg from his kitchen garden.

He’s also bagged the top spot with the bookies with 9/4 odds.

Rachael Kane, spokesperson for Paddy Power, said: “Josh is looking like a legend in the baking, so he’s our favourite for 2023.”

All about that bake

Keith loves a good home-baked loaf (Credit: Channel 4)

Keith, 60, Hampshire

Chartered accountant Keith grew up with apple pies and fairy cakes thanks to his mum’s love of baking. Now he likes to challenge himself with complex bakes and his partner Sue enjoys the smell of freshly baked loaves in the morning.

Keith is odds on 6/1 to win.

Hopeful Matty is making his own wedding cake! (Credit: Channel 4)

Matty, 28, Cambridgeshire

This PE and science teacher is the family’s designated cake baker who swats up on online patisserie videos before bed. His next big commission is to make his own wedding cake before he marries fiancée Lara! He describes his style as rustic and neat, with a traditional flavour preference.

Matty’s odds are 20/1.

Nicky describes her bakes as “a pair of comfy slippers” (Credit: Channel 4)

Nicky, 52, West Midlands

Retired cabin crew and volunteer Nicky describes her baking as “like a pair of comfy old slippers; little traditional bakes that evoke fond memories”. Nicky’s first baking memories come from rolling out pastries at her Gran’s kitchen table and now her favourite bakes are pastries, bread and birthday cakes.

Nicky’s odds on 8/1 to win.

“Go big or go home!”

It’s grand and opulent for GBBO hopeful Rowan (Credit: Channel 4)

Rowan, 21, West Yorkshire

Student Rowan’s motto is: “Go big or go home.” His style is grand and opulent, as evidenced by the three-tier, 12-layer birthday cake he whipped up for his 21st!

Rowan’s in the lower half of the group, odds-wise, at 14/1.

Traditional flavours make Saku’s bakes sing (Credit: Channel 4)

Saku, 50, Herefordshire

Sri Lankan-born Saku puts the traditional flavours of her heritage at the heart of her baking. She grew up without an oven and only turned to baking when she moved to the UK in 2003, rustling up lunchbox treats for her kids by replicating snacks she saw in the supermarket. Saku also loves to cook with veg from her beloved vegetable patch.

And Saku could well rise to the challenge with odds of 3/1.

Tasha takes a fearless approach to the kitchen (Credit: Channel 4)

Tasha, 27, Bristol

Participation officer Tasha has a fearless approach to baking and loves to express herself creatively with near-impossible designs.

Tasha chances of winning look slim so far with odds on 20/1.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26 September at 8pm.

Read more: New presenter and major format change – every single thing we know about Bake Off’s return.

Are you excited for the new series of Bake Off? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts!