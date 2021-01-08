This Morning host Alison Hammond left viewers baffled with how she says Dermot O’Leary’s name.

The pair presented their first Friday show today as they took over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But it wasn’t long before viewers spotted something about the way Alison says her co-star’s name.

This Morning fans baffled by the way Alison Hammond says Dermot’s name (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning?

During the show’s Spin to Win segment, Alison and Dermot spoke with a caller who was hoping to win some cash.

Alison said: “Do you want a big spin or a little spin from Dermot?”

She added: “Go for a big spin Dermot.”

Alison put emphasis on Dermot’s name saying “DerMOT” (Credit: ITV)

However, she put emphasis on Dermot’s name saying “DerMOT”.

One person said on Twitter: “I don’t like the way Alison says Dermot’s name.”

Another wrote: “Stop putting so much emphasis on the ‘MOT’… it’s just Dermot!”

I don’t like the way Alison says Dermot’s name #ThisMorning — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) January 8, 2021

Stop putting so much emphasis on the ‘MOT’…it’s just Dermot!#ThisMorning — …is typing (@TwittaCentral) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, viewers delivered their verdict on Alison and Dermot taking over from Ruth and Eamonn.

At the start of the show, Alison told viewers: “Hello and welcome to your Friday This Morning!”

Some fans begged ITV to bring back Eamonn and Ruth on Twitter.

One person said on Twitter: “Bring back Eamonn and Ruth.”

Another added: “Guess who’s not watching #ThisMorning today! Me! Just isn’t the same without Eamonn and Ruth!”

Some viewers miss Ruth and Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Viewers love Alison and Dermot

However, many viewers loved having Alison and Dermot on their screens.

One tweeted: “Alison and Dermot… YAY. If only Phil and Holly could leave for good!”

In addition, another gushed: “Loving Alison and Dermot on #thismorning already, so refreshing.”

Last year, ITV announced the pair would be replacing the husband and wife duo after 15 years.

At the time, Alison said in a statement: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

Dermot and Alison will now host Friday shows (Credit: ITV)

Alison gushes over This Morning role

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

Dermot added: “We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

